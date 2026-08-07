Siemens posts record profit as AI boom boosts industrial demand

Siemens posted a record €3.5 billion industrial profit and raised guidance as AI-linked orders hit €27.9 billion, with demand rising from data centers and smart infrastructure.

Siemens said on Aug. 6 it posted its highest-ever quarterly industrial profit and raised full-year guidance, a result that shows how artificial intelligence spending is now reaching factories, grids and data-center buildouts as well as software. Profit Industrial Business surged 25% to a record €3.5 billion in Q3 2026, while orders rose 14% on a comparable basis to a record €27.9 billion. Revenue increased 8% to €20.8 billion, free cash flow at group level jumped 42% to €4.1 billion, and the Industrial Business margin held at 17.3%.

The company said in its earnings materials that “Artificial intelligence is a strong growth driver for our businesses. We’re scaling industrial AI in our core industries together with world-class partners.” Siemens said the AI-related demand was coming from data centers and from smart infrastructure, digital industries and mobility, a mix that links software more tightly to electrical equipment, automation and control systems. The company also said it is integrating AI into design, development, products and operations to add measurable value for customers.

The quarter extended momentum already visible earlier in the year. In Q2 2026, Siemens said orders climbed 18% to €24.1 billion and Profit Industrial Business totaled €3.0 billion. Morningstar said Siemens later raised its fiscal-year smart-infrastructure outlook after winning large contracts from data-center customers in the United States and Europe, a sign that the AI buildout is filtering into industrial infrastructure, not just chip production and cloud software.

AI-generated illustration

The spillover has reached Siemens Energy as well, which benefited from AI data-center demand and Middle East spending. That matters for a group like Siemens, whose businesses sit at the intersection of manufacturing and digitalization, where factories, utilities and transport operators are buying more advanced systems to manage higher loads, tighter efficiency targets and more automated operations. The latest figures suggest the AI investment wave is translating into real orders, higher margins and stronger cash generation for industrial suppliers that can wire the physical economy into the digital one.