Gut Health Tips: Expert Advice for Digestive Comfort

A leading gastroenterologist shares practical steps for relieving digestive discomfort and achieving a healthier gut.

Millions of Americans experience digestive discomfort, but experts say small changes in daily habits can make a big difference. A gastroenterologist recently offered practical advice for achieving what she calls “poophoria”—the satisfaction and relief that comes from regular, comfortable bowel movements. Digestive diseases are common, impacting quality of life and leading to significant health care costs.

How Prevalent Are Digestive Issues?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), digestive diseases account for over 22 million hospitalizations and more than 236,000 deaths annually in the United States. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that chronic constipation alone affects about 16% of adults, with higher rates among older adults and women.

22 million+ hospitalizations for digestive diseases each year (CDC)

hospitalizations for digestive diseases each year (CDC) 16% of U.S. adults experience chronic constipation (NIDDK)

experience chronic constipation (NIDDK) Significant impact on quality of life and health care costs

Expert Tips for Gut Health

Gastroenterologists emphasize that lifestyle changes are often the first line of defense against digestive discomfort. NPR’s coverage highlights several strategies:

Increase dietary fiber: Eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can help keep things moving. The CDC recommends 25-38 grams of fiber per day for adults, yet average intake remains below this target.

Eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can help keep things moving. The CDC recommends for adults, yet average intake remains below this target. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water supports digestion and helps prevent constipation.

Drinking enough water supports digestion and helps prevent constipation. Establish a routine: Going to the bathroom at the same time daily can train your body for regularity.

Going to the bathroom at the same time daily can train your body for regularity. Get moving: Physical activity stimulates gut motility and can reduce symptoms of bloating and constipation.

When to Seek Medical Help

While many digestive issues can be managed with at-home strategies, experts caution that persistent symptoms should not be ignored. The NHS advises seeking medical advice if symptoms last longer than three weeks, are accompanied by blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, or severe pain.

The Role of the Gut Microbiome

Emerging research shows the gut microbiome—the community of bacteria and other microbes in our digestive tract—plays a major role in digestive health and overall well-being. Diet, antibiotics, and lifestyle all influence these microbes, which in turn affect digestion, immunity, and even mood.

Bottom Line

Achieving a comfortable, healthy gut is possible for most people with simple, consistent changes to diet and daily habits. For those with ongoing or severe symptoms, consulting a healthcare provider is essential. Understanding your body’s needs—and listening to signals from your gut—can be the first step toward lasting digestive comfort.