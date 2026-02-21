Simple Ways to Remove Bloatware and Ads from Windows 11

Many Windows 11 users are frustrated by bloatware and ads. Here’s how to safely clean up your system for a smoother experience.

Windows 11 users have voiced growing frustration over the operating system’s inclusion of unwanted apps and advertisements. As more people adopt Microsoft’s latest OS, the presence of pre-installed apps—commonly called bloatware—and embedded promotional content remains a frequent complaint. Fortunately, experts and tech publications have identified several safe, effective ways to regain control of your PC experience—without risking the stability of your system.

Why Bloatware and Ads Are a Problem for Users

Out of the box, Windows 11 ships with a variety of pre-installed apps, ranging from productivity tools to entertainment services. According to Microsoft’s official documentation, the list of default apps included with Windows 11 varies by edition, but commonly includes tools like Xbox, Candy Crush, and trial versions of third-party software. These apps can take up disk space, run background processes, and even show notifications or ads, cluttering the user experience.

In addition to bloatware, users have reported seeing ads in places like the Start Menu, lock screen, and even File Explorer. A detailed analysis by AdGuard breaks down where Windows 11 displays ads and how to remove them, noting that these include not just third-party promotions but also Microsoft’s own suggestions for apps and services.

Safe Ways to Debloat Windows 11

While it’s tempting to remove unwanted software as quickly as possible, industry experts caution that indiscriminately deleting system components can break essential features. PCWorld recommends several safe, reversible methods for cleaning up Windows 11:

Uninstall apps via Settings: The simplest approach is to go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps, then remove anything you don’t use or recognize. This works for most non-essential apps.

The simplest approach is to go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps, then remove anything you don’t use or recognize. This works for most non-essential apps. Use PowerShell scripts: Advanced users can leverage open-source tools like Windows10Debloater, which also works with Windows 11. These scripts automate the removal of bloatware but provide clear lists of what’s being deleted, allowing for customization and reversibility.

Advanced users can leverage open-source tools like Windows10Debloater, which also works with Windows 11. These scripts automate the removal of bloatware but provide clear lists of what’s being deleted, allowing for customization and reversibility. DISM tool for optional features: Administrative users and IT professionals can use the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool to remove optional Windows features safely. This is a more technical method but gives fine-grained control over system components.

Administrative users and IT professionals can use the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool to remove optional Windows features safely. This is a more technical method but gives fine-grained control over system components. Manage ads and suggestions: Microsoft provides guidance for disabling ads and suggestions in the Start Menu, lock screen, and other areas. Their official bloatware management page has steps for IT admins and home users alike.

What You Should—and Shouldn’t—Remove

Not all pre-installed apps are safe to remove. Critical system utilities, like Windows Security or core accessibility features, should be left alone to avoid breaking system functionality. For a detailed breakdown, BleepingComputer offers an explainer on which features can be safely removed with DISM. Always double-check before removing anything unfamiliar, and consider creating a backup or restore point before making major changes.

Why Windows 11 Includes Bloatware and Ads

Microsoft’s rationale for bundling additional apps and promotional content is twofold: to showcase features and generate revenue through partnerships. However, as adoption rates for Windows 11 continue to climb—Statista tracks market share growth over time—user backlash about bloatware and ads remains steady.

Conclusion: Customizing Your Windows 11 Experience

While bloatware and embedded ads can be annoying, users are not powerless. With a few careful tweaks—using official tools, open-source scripts, and built-in settings—it’s possible to create a cleaner, more personalized Windows 11 experience. For those seeking a clutter-free desktop, it pays to research each method and proceed with caution, ensuring essential system functions remain intact. As always, stay informed with reputable guides and official documentation before making significant changes to your operating system.