Singapore court rules for ministers in Bloomberg defamation case

A Singapore court ordered Bloomberg and reporter Low De Wei to pay two ministers S$230,000 each in a case watched as a test of press freedom.

Singapore's High Court ruled for two cabinet ministers in a defamation case against Bloomberg and reporter Low De Wei, awarding Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng S$230,000 each. The S$460,000 judgment, about US$356,000, landed after a closely watched trial that put Singapore's libel regime and its effect on reporting about powerful public figures under a bright spotlight.

The dispute centered on a Bloomberg article published on December 12, 2024, headlined Singapore mansion deals are increasingly shrouded in secrecy. The story focused on Good Class Bungalow transactions in Singapore and cited reporting that Tan bought a Brizay Park GCB in 2023 for S$27.3 million. The High Court found the article defamed both ministers.

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The case drew unusual attention because it went beyond a fight over one real estate story. It raised a broader question about how far journalists can go when investigating assets and property deals linked to senior officials in Singapore, where defamation cases can carry heavy financial consequences. Bloomberg defended the article as responsible journalism and said it was not defamatory, while the ministers' lawyers argued the dispute was unprecedented in its claims of malice and aggravation.

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The High Court heard seven days of trial and reserved judgment after closing submissions on May 22, 2026. The final ruling gave the ministers a complete win and turned a property-market story into a legal test case with international resonance.

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For foreign news organizations, the decision is likely to reinforce concerns that reporting on politically connected figures in Singapore remains legally risky, especially when it touches on wealth, housing and private transactions that carry public interest. The verdict also signals that aggressive scrutiny of elite property deals can still trigger substantial damages under Singapore's libel laws, a reality that may encourage more caution in newsrooms covering the city-state's most powerful figures.