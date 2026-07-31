Singapore police investigate Massive Attack over Palestinian flag display

Singapore police opened a probe after Massive Attack raised a Palestinian flag onstage at The Star Theatre, where the crowd also chanted “Free Palestine.”

Singapore police opened an investigation after Massive Attack members raised a Palestinian flag onstage at The Star Theatre during the UK band’s Massive Attack x Live Tour stop on July 29. Reports said two band members held the flag at the end of the concert, and one account said the crowd chanted “Free Palestine.” Some reports also said the Infocomm Media Development Authority was reviewing whether the display breached licensing or public-order rules.

The episode landed in a city-state with some of Asia’s tightest controls on political expression in public spaces. Singapore does not allow the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit or exemption, and one report said Massive Attack had already removed a song from its setlist to comply with local laws. That makes the concert a sharp test case for global acts that bring political symbolism onto a stage where entertainment licenses can carry strict conditions.

The response also fits a broader pattern in Singapore, where authorities have moved against pro-Palestinian expression outside the concert hall. Singapore courts recently fined three women for a pro-Palestinian walk, and earlier coverage had noted legal action involving activists over pro-Palestinian demonstrations. In that context, the flag at The Star Theatre was not just a gesture of solidarity. It entered a legal environment that has already treated public displays tied to Gaza and Palestine as a matter for enforcement.

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Massive Attack has also used its platform to push attention back toward Gaza beyond the Singapore show. The band has urged media to focus on Gaza rather than artist controversy and has launched an alliance for musicians who say they face industry intimidation over supporting Gaza. Robert Del Naja, identified in other reporting as the band’s frontman, has separately been reported arrested at a Palestine protest.

For Singapore, the question is not only whether a crowd embraced the moment, but whether a stage performance crossed the boundaries set for political speech in public venues. The outcome of the investigation will show whether officials treat the flag display as a routine licensing issue or a more pointed warning to international performers that symbolic gestures in Singapore can carry legal consequences.