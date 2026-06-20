Singles turn to fitness dating apps as swipe fatigue grows

Singles weary of swiping are trading profiles for sweat, as Surf Dating and HYROX turn race-day fitness into a new way to screen for compatibility.

Fitness has become a filter, not just a habit, in the dating market. A growing crop of apps is trying to connect people who already share workout routines, race-day ambitions and the language of wellness, turning identity and lifestyle into the first test of attraction.

The clearest example is Surf Dating, a New York-based app founded in 2024 that links athletes looking to meet at HYROX fitness races. D.C. Banks and Nicole Ho met through the app, showing how dating is now being routed through the same communities that organize people’s training schedules. In January 2026, Surf became the Official Dating App Partner of HYROX in North America, adding a HYROX-specific filter for users and building in-person activations around races, including singles wristbands, pre-race shakeout runs, singles recovery events and an after-party called Station 9.

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HYROX has helped make that pitch commercially viable. The company describes its races as a global fitness-racing ecosystem built around an 8 x 1 km run and eight workout stations, and says it is working toward Olympic recognition. That mix of competition, branding and social mixing has turned race weekends into a kind of dating venue, where compatibility is measured through endurance, pace and the willingness to spend leisure time in the same training culture.

The trend is also a response to swipe fatigue, as singles drift away from endless app browsing and toward in-person communities built around shared routines. In New York City, run clubs have become one of the clearest examples of that shift, with Lunge Run Club drawing about 1,000 people a week as singles look for alternatives to Tinder and Hinge. The appeal is obvious: a hobby-based setting offers immediate signals about discipline, schedule and lifestyle before a first date is even planned.

HybridFitty via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

That shift may make dating feel more efficient, but it also raises a sharper question about who these platforms serve. Fitness dating apps promise compatibility through wellness, yet they also narrow the field around people who can access races, clubs and the social circles built around them. As partner selection moves deeper into the language of health and performance, the industry is not just matching singles. It is sorting them by the communities, routines and resources they can already afford to inhabit.