Sinkholes near Purley station close line, causing major rail disruption

Sinkholes on a bridge south of Purley station shut all lines to East Croydon, halting Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink services.

Sinkholes on a bridge south of Purley station shut a key south London rail corridor on Sunday, severing direct links between Purley and East Croydon and forcing rail operators to warn passengers not to travel. The closure hit a route used by commuters and airport passengers alike, with trains to Gatwick and Brighton suspended or revised while engineers assessed the damage.

Network Rail said engineers found a number of sinkholes during planned work and closed all lines between Purley and East Croydon for safety reasons while a structural engineer was awaited. National Rail said urgent repairs were needed to a bridge at Purley, that no trains could run to, from or through the station, and that major disruption was expected until the end of the day on 14 June 2026. Its live incident page also said there were no services between Purley and East Croydon.

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Gatwick Express said there was structural bridge damage in the Purley area and told passengers not to travel, while Thameslink said there was no service between Purley and Tattenham Corner. Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink services were all affected, with airport-bound trains to Gatwick and Brighton among those suspended or revised during the disruption. National Rail later said disruption between Gatwick Airport and Purley had reopened.

Source: ichef.bbci.co.uk

The incident landed in a corridor already scheduled for engineering attention earlier in the month. National Rail’s rail engineering guidance says closures can be necessary for maintenance and safety work, but they often require bus replacements or amended timetables when lines or stations are shut. In Purley, that logic turned urgent: a defect discovered during planned work became an immediate blockage on a route that links south London with the Sussex coast and one of the country’s busiest airports.

Photo by Wolfgang Weiser

Simon Burchell via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For rail users, the episode was a reminder of how quickly a localised infrastructure fault can cascade across the network. A bridge defect south of one station was enough to stop services through Purley altogether, disrupt airport connections, and leave operators improvising around a corridor that many travellers depend on for daily commuting and long-distance trips.