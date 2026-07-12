Sinner and Zverev meet in Wimbledon final as top two seeds clash

Zverev seized the opening set in a tie-break as he and Jannik Sinner met in a Wimbledon final that could reshape the post-Big Three order.

Alexander Zverev took the opening set 7-6(7) on Centre Court after saving set point, giving the French Open champion an early edge against defending Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner in the men’s final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Windy conditions and heavy serving shaped the first hour of a match that matched the top two seeds and the world No. 1 and No. 2 in the last men’s singles match of the 2026 Championships.

The final closed the 139th Wimbledon Championships, which ran from 29 June to 12 July in London, with Sinner chasing back-to-back Wimbledon titles after becoming the first Italian man to win the singles crown in 2025. Zverev arrived with his first French Open title already secured and with the chance to turn one breakthrough into another on a surface that has long denied him. The pairing was their 15th career meeting, and Sinner carried the stronger record, leading 10-4 and having won nine straight matches and 14 consecutive sets against Zverev before the opener in this final.

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That opening set also carried historical weight beyond the scoreline. The International Tennis Federation said a Sinner-Zverev final would be the first Grand Slam final in 2026 contested by the top two seeds, a sign of how much of the men’s draw had been concentrated at the top. It also underlined the contrast between Sinner’s bid to defend a title and Zverev’s push to convert a first major into a wider claim on the sport’s biggest stages.

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Zverev’s run was especially significant because Wimbledon could make him only the 13th man in the Open Era to reach the singles final at all four Grand Slams, and the fourth to complete that set at Wimbledon. For Sinner, the stakes were different but equally sharp: another title would reinforce his place as the sport’s central force after the Big Three era, while a Zverev victory would deepen the sense that men’s tennis has yet to settle on a single successor.