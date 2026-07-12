Sinner defends Wimbledon title, beats Zverev in four-set final

Sinner absorbed Zverev's early pressure, then took control in a four-set, 3-hour-46-minute final to defend Wimbledon and claim his fifth major.

Jannik Sinner turned an early fight into another Centre Court statement, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 to defend his Wimbledon title on Sunday at the All England Club in London. The top-ranked Italian weathered a tense opening stretch from first-time finalist Zverev, then tightened his grip as the match stretched to three hours and 46 minutes.

The victory gave Sinner his fifth Grand Slam title and made him only the 10th player to successfully defend the Wimbledon men’s singles crown. Wimbledon’s official coverage also marked the win as Sinner’s 100th Grand Slam match victory, another measure of how quickly he has stacked results on the sport’s biggest stages.

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Zverev arrived in his first Wimbledon final as the higher-profile disruptor to a bracket that had been expected to funnel toward Sinner, and the opening sets reflected that tension. Sinner dropped the first tiebreak 7-6 (7), then answered by taking the second set 7-6 (2), a turning point that drained the edge from Zverev’s challenge and shifted control to the defending champion.

Sinner’s path to a second straight title at Wimbledon has also become a broader marker of how he is handling the demands of the season. He entered the tournament after a shock second-round exit at Roland Garros in May, when he lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, a setback that made this run through the lawns of London more significant. Instead of carrying that disappointment forward, Sinner used it to reset, and the final against Zverev showed the adjustment clearly.

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Zverev’s level faded after a slip in the third set that left him appearing bothered by a knee issue, and Sinner pressed the opening. He took the third set 6-3 and closed the match 6-4, extending what one recent report described as his 10th straight win over the German. For Sinner, the trophy was not just a defense of last year’s title; it was another clean answer on the biggest stage, and another sign that men’s tennis is beginning to revolve around his reliability when the stakes are highest.