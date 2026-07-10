Sinner ends Djokovic's record chase, sets Wimbledon final with Zverev

Sinner swept Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to end the 39-year-old's bid for a 25th major and reach another Wimbledon final. Zverev waits after beating Arthur Fery.

Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s latest chase for history on Centre Court, beating the 39-year-old 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the Wimbledon final against Alexander Zverev. The reigning champion and world No. 1 was ruthless throughout Friday’s semi-final, keeping Djokovic from the two wins he needed to tie Margaret Court’s all-time major mark and from a record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title.

Djokovic had reached the last four as the oldest Wimbledon men’s semi-finalist in more than 50 years after surviving the longest-ever Wimbledon quarter-final, but none of that was enough to slow Sinner’s pace or precision. The defeat left Djokovic still chasing a standalone 25th Grand Slam singles title, while Sinner advanced to his second straight final at the All England Club and pushed his head-to-head edge over Djokovic to 7-5.

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The result also sharpened the sense that Wimbledon’s men’s field has moved further into a new order. Sinner has now beaten Djokovic in three straight sets in successive semi-finals at the tournament, a repeat of last year’s path when he dismissed the Serb on the way to the title. That earlier loss also marked a break from the old guard, and this one carried the same message with more force: the player who has long set the standard on grass no longer owns the draw.

Djokovic’s season has been hampered by a shoulder injury that had limited him to 14 matches all year, and Wimbledon’s own preview noted that he had practiced with Sinner on No. 1 Court during the tournament. Even so, his run to the semi-finals had kept alive the possibility of one more historic surge. Sinner shut that door in straight sets.

Sporting Milano 3 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Zverev joined him in the final after beating Britain’s Arthur Fery, becoming the first German in 31 years to reach the Wimbledon men’s final and completing his career set of Grand Slam finals. The championship match now pairs the top two seeds, with Sinner defending the title and Djokovic left to wait for another chance to extend one of tennis’s most daunting records.