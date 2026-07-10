Sinner faces Djokovic in blockbuster Wimbledon semifinal clash

Sinner beat Djokovic on Centre Court as Wimbledon’s semifinals split between tennis’s established star and its next wave. Zverev also advanced after Fery’s breakthrough run ended.

Jannik Sinner moved past Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Friday, while Alexander Zverev ended Arthur Fery’s Wimbledon run, leaving the men’s semifinals split between the game’s reigning forces and its younger challengers. The lineup on 10 July paired the world No. 1 and defending champion against the seven-time Wimbledon winner, with the other semifinal matching a newly crowned Grand Slam champion against a British wild card.

Djokovic arrived at the last four with numbers that still read like a veteran’s defiance of time. He reached a record-extending 15th Wimbledon semifinal, 19 years after his first, and at 39 years and 51 days became the second-oldest player in the Open era to reach the men’s final four at Wimbledon. His quarter-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime stretched to 5 hours and 15 minutes, a draining five-set win that again showed how much Djokovic’s game still depends on absorbing pressure deep into major tournaments.

Sinner’s victory carried the sharper generational edge. The Italian had already beaten Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier in the season, and the Wimbledon result reinforced how quickly the top of men’s tennis is shifting toward a younger core that no longer treats Djokovic as an untouchable barrier. Sinner arrived at SW19 as both defending champion and world No. 1, and his progress through the draw made the semifinal feel less like a challenge to the old order than an argument that the old order is being tested more often, and more successfully.

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Zverev’s win over Fery completed the day’s picture. Fery, a British wild card, had put together a career-changing 12 days by beating Damir Dzumhur, Otto Virtanen, Zizou Bergs, Grigor Dimitrov and top-10 player Flavio Cobolli before his run ended against Zverev. That surge was strong enough to project Fery up to at least world No. 36 and make him Britain’s new men’s No. 1.

Zverev brought a different kind of momentum. He won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in June after defeating Cobolli in Paris, and Wimbledon had him still chasing his first crown at SW19. With Sinner on one side of the draw and Zverev on the other, the semifinal stage showed a men’s field that still includes Djokovic’s longevity, but is increasingly being defined by players ready to take the stage from him.