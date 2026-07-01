Sinner survives Borges test to reach Wimbledon third round

Sinner needed two tie-breaks to beat Nuno Borges and keep his Wimbledon title defence alive. The win bought time, but it also exposed the same rough edges seen in round one.

Jannik Sinner kept his Wimbledon title defence moving, but only after another awkward test that required two tie-breaks before he beat Nuno Borges 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Centre Court. The defending champion and world number one took control late, yet the match again lacked the fluency expected from the man seeded to win the tournament.

Several members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team watched from the stands, adding an unusual crossover to an afternoon that was more about survival than style. Sinner closed the match in straight sets, but only after Borges forced him into the sort of tight opening that has defined much of the Italian’s week at Wimbledon.

That was already clear in the first round, when Sinner was pushed to five sets by Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday, June 29. He slipped and fell twice in that match and had to rally from two sets to one down before escaping. Against Borges, the pressure came in a different form: no collapse, no drama, but two tie-breaks before he could finally finish the job and move on.

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The uneven start has sharpened scrutiny around Sinner’s preparation. He skipped grass-court warm-up events before Wimbledon for the first time in his career, and he arrived in London without reaching a Grand Slam final earlier in 2026. That run of questions became louder after his shock second-round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open on May 28, when a 31-match winning streak ended in Paris and his record on the surface was suddenly under the microscope.

Sinner still entered Wimbledon as the top seed and the player to beat, having lifted the title in 2025 by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. But the path back to the later rounds has not yet looked like the confident march of a reigning champion. Instead, the first two rounds have suggested a player still finding timing on grass, managing the physical demands of a long title defence, and living more dangerously than the draw would have predicted.

His next test comes against Jenson Brooksby in the third round, with the defending champion carrying both the comfort of progress and the evidence of vulnerability that Wimbledon has already exposed.