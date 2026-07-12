Sinner wary of Zverev as Wimbledon title defense begins

Jannik Sinner opened Wimbledon as world No. 1 and defending champion, but his route looked complicated by Zverev, Djokovic and a shaky grass-court lead-in.

Jannik Sinner entered Wimbledon 2026 as the world No. 1, defending champion and a 37-3 player this season, yet the Italian sounded more guarded than his numbers suggested about Alexander Zverev and the pressure of holding a major on grass.

Sinner won the title at SW19 in 2025 by beating Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final, and he arrived back in southwest London with a 20-4 career record at Wimbledon and four Grand Slam titles already on his résumé. He had also shown he could handle the burden of a title defense, having successfully defended the Australian Open earlier in his career, but Wimbledon has already demanded a different kind of adjustment.

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That was part of the tension around his opening days at the All England Club. Sinner had been knocked out in the second round of Roland Garros by Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, which cut short his clay-court season and left him without a recent match win on grass before his title defense began. The All England Club’s own view of the draw stressed how quickly even elite players must recalibrate on a surface that rewards timing as much as form, and Sinner’s preparation reflected that caution as he headed toward an opening match against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Zverev represented the sharpest challenge to that cautious tone. The recent Roland Garros champion came to Wimbledon as the sport’s newest major winner, but his record at the All England Club has never matched his pedigree. Before 2026, his best Wimbledon result was the fourth round, a stage he reached three times, in 2017, 2021 and 2024. He was still seeded high enough to anchor the bottom half of the draw, while Sinner occupied the top half.

Source: olympics.com

That split mattered because Sinner’s half also included Novak Djokovic, who had won Wimbledon seven times, owned 102 match wins at the tournament and last lifted the trophy in 2022. Sinner had beaten Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the championship match for a second straight year, but the draw still left him facing a possible run through the most decorated names in the field while Zverev waited on the other side. For a defending champion under the weight of a first Wimbledon title and a chase for a fifth major overall, the tournament began less as a coronation than as a stress test.