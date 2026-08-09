Situational Awareness bets $400 million on stealth chip startup Source Foundry

Situational Awareness put $400 million into Source Foundry even as its assets fell from about $45 billion to about $10 billion in a month.

Situational Awareness put $400 million into Source Foundry, a stealth chip startup focused on AI chip manufacturing tools, even as the hedge fund’s assets slid from about $45 billion to about $10 billion in a single month. Some reports said the total commitment to Source Foundry reached $500 million after an earlier investment.

The size of the check sharpened attention on Leopold Aschenbrenner, the former OpenAI researcher who founded Situational Awareness. The fund had already been under strain from margin calls and forced asset sales, and the Source Foundry bet landed after the firm was described as being on the brink of collapse and in fire-sale territory.

Source Foundry sits in one of the most crowded and capital-intensive corners of the AI race. One background description said the company is developing new tools for semiconductor manufacturing, while another said it aims to take on ASML in AI chip production. That puts the startup squarely in the supply chain that has become central to every major AI build-out, from advanced chip fabrication to the equipment needed to scale it.

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The investment also showed how willing markets remain to separate a founder’s turmoil from a sector story if the theme is strong enough. Aschenbrenner has built a reputation as a prominent AI doomsayer, but the fund still found room to deploy hundreds of millions into a private chip company at a moment when its own balance sheet was under heavy pressure. The contrast was stark: one hand managing a severe drawdown, the other reaching for a bet on the hardware layer of artificial intelligence.

For investors, the deal highlighted two forces moving at once. On one side, there was distress inside Situational Awareness, with asset values collapsing and liquidity pressure forcing sales. On the other, there was continued appetite for AI infrastructure, especially anything tied to chip production, where even a stealth startup can command extraordinary sums. The Source Foundry stake showed that in 2026, capital was still available for the most ambitious semiconductor stories, even from a hedge fund fighting its own crisis.