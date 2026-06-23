Six arrested after fatal stabbing of Kamahl Cameron-Williams in Crystal Palace

Kamahl Cameron-Williams, 31, was named after a fatal stabbing in Crystal Palace, as police said six people have now been arrested in the murder probe.

Kamahl Cameron-Williams, 31, died at the scene after being found with knife injuries in Westow Hill, Crystal Palace, in a case that has quickly become a major murder investigation in south London. The Metropolitan Police named him on Tuesday and said six people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, with two men still in custody while four others have been bailed as detectives work to identify anyone else involved.

Emergency services were called at 03:39hrs on Sunday 21 June after reports of a man with knife injuries in Westow Hill. Kamahl was pronounced dead at the scene, and the killing immediately triggered a homicide inquiry led by Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee. Police have said specialist officers are supporting Kamahl’s next-of-kin, while a post-mortem examination is due on Wednesday 24 June.

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The arrests matter because they give detectives legal power to question suspects, examine phones and devices, and test accounts against CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage from the moments before and after the attack. A 21-year-old man arrested on Monday and a 23-year-old man arrested on Tuesday remain in custody. The other four people arrested on Sunday, a 17-year-old boy and three men aged 19, 30 and 45, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Westow Hill and nearby streets in Crystal Palace have been at the centre of the police response since the stabbing, with crime scenes now lifted after the initial investigation. The focus has shifted to reconstruction of the timeline, from the emergency call in the early hours of Sunday to the naming of Kamahl Cameron-Williams two days later and the continuing effort to identify outstanding suspects.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to step forward, especially anyone who may have recorded the area on mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell systems. They have asked the public to call 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and to quote CAD 1302/21JUN26 or incident reference 1302/21JUN. Detective Chief Inspector Lee said the force’s thoughts remain with Kamahl’s family and friends and that there is no place for knife crime on the streets.