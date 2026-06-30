Six killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility

Six employees were killed at a Stade youth welfare facility after police said a 45-year-old man opened fire during a custody dispute over his infant daughter.

Six employees were killed at a youth welfare facility in Stade after police said a 45-year-old German man opened fire in an apparent child custody dispute over his three-month-old daughter. The death toll rose from five to six after one victim died later in hospital, and police said four women and two men were among the dead.

The shooting took place on Dankersstrasse at a facility that provides temporary accommodation for pregnant women and young mothers with children. Police said the child and her mother were unharmed. Officers arrested the suspected shooter and detained another woman in connection with the case, while officials said several other people were wounded, some seriously, without giving a precise number.

The case has focused attention on a place designed to offer support and stability to families in crisis. Lower Saxony interior minister Daniela Behrens said there was no political or economic motive behind the attack, and described it as an extremely cold-blooded act of violence. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was deeply shocked by the bloodshed in a place meant to provide protection.

AI-generated illustration

Stade, a town of about 50,000 people, lies around 40 kilometers, or 25 miles, from Hamburg. The site of the shooting is now the center of a criminal investigation that is also examining how a domestic dispute escalated into lethal violence at a welfare facility where staff were working with vulnerable women and children.

Mass shootings remain rare in Germany, but the country has seen several high-profile attacks in recent years. In 2023, a gunman in Hamburg killed six people before killing himself. In 2016, an 18-year-old German-Iranian man killed at least nine people in Munich. The Stade shooting adds another grim chapter to that record, with investigators still piecing together how the confrontation unfolded and why the dispute turned deadly.