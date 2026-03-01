Six Planets Align Over Connecticut in Rare Parade

Connecticut residents have a rare opportunity to witness six planets aligned in the night sky, offering a spectacular celestial event with expert tips on when and where to watch.

Connecticut stargazers are in for a rare treat as six planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus—will align in the night sky this evening, according to CT Insider and NASA. This planetary parade, visible in Connecticut and across much of the northern hemisphere, marks one of the most impressive celestial events of the year.

What Is a Planetary Parade?

A planetary parade occurs when several planets in our solar system appear to line up in the sky from Earth's perspective. While the planets are not physically aligned in space, their positions relative to Earth create the illusion of a straight line or close grouping. According to Sky & Telescope, such alignments with six or more planets are relatively uncommon, occurring only once every few years.

When and Where to Watch in Connecticut

The best time to observe the alignment is shortly after sunset, when the sky is dark enough for the planets to become visible but before some of the lower-horizon planets set. Time and Date provides live data for stargazers, showing that the window to see all six planets at once is relatively brief—typically between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST.

Mercury and Venus appear low on the western horizon, becoming visible just after sunset.

and appear low on the western horizon, becoming visible just after sunset. Mars and Jupiter are higher up and easier to spot with the naked eye.

and are higher up and easier to spot with the naked eye. Saturn and Uranus may require binoculars or a small telescope, especially Uranus, which is dimmer.

Clear weather and a location away from city lights will enhance viewing conditions. Interactive charts can help pinpoint each planet’s position at your location.

How Connecticut Fits the Global Viewing Window

While much of the world can see the alignment, observers in Connecticut and the rest of the northeastern U.S. have particularly favorable conditions this year due to the timing of sunset and the angle of the ecliptic. NASA’s official guide highlights that the phenomenon is best seen from mid-northern latitudes, and Connecticut's clear eastern skies maximize visibility.

Why This Alignment Matters

According to data from NASA’s Solar System Exploration, planetary alignments like this offer not only a visual spectacle but also an opportunity to engage the public with astronomy. Such events can spark interest in the science behind planetary motion, orbital mechanics, and the unique characteristics of each planet. Past alignments have drawn significant attention and participation from amateur astronomers and families alike.

Viewing Tips for Tonight

Find an open area with a clear view of the western horizon.

Bring binoculars or a small telescope for a better view of Uranus and Saturn.

Check local weather conditions to ensure clear skies.

Use resources like the Night Sky in Connecticut page for live updates and sky maps.

What’s Next for Stargazers?

While planetary parades with six or more planets are rare, smaller alignments happen more frequently. Keeping an eye on astronomy calendars and resources from NASA and Sky & Telescope can help enthusiasts prepare for future sky shows. For deeper exploration, readers can review expert analyses on the science and history behind these celestial events.

Tonight's alignment offers a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our solar system—and an invitation for everyone in Connecticut to look up and experience the spectacle firsthand.