Six Somali Sisters Serve Family Recipes in Portland Restaurant

A Portland restaurant run by six Somali sisters offers authentic family recipes in a space designed to evoke the warmth of a Somali living room.

Portland is home to a growing tapestry of immigrant communities, each adding their own flavor to the city’s diverse dining scene. Now, a local restaurant run by six Somali sisters is earning attention for recreating the atmosphere of a traditional Somali living room, serving family recipes that offer both a taste of home and a bridge between cultures.

A Family Affair Rooted in Tradition

The restaurant, highlighted by OregonLive.com, is a unique venture where all six sisters share responsibilities in the kitchen and front of house. Their menu features cherished family recipes, passed down through generations, and aims to provide Portlanders with an authentic Somali dining experience seldom found in American cities. Dishes such as suqaar (spiced beef stir-fry), bariis iskukaris (fragrant Somali rice), and sambusa (savory pastries) showcase the signature flavors of Somali cuisine: warm spices, slow-cooked meats, and aromatic rice blends.

Creating Community Through Shared Spaces

The sisters have designed the restaurant to evoke the feel of a Somali living room, with low tables, colorful textiles, and welcoming décor that encourages guests to linger. This approach reflects Somali hospitality traditions, where meals are communal and guests are treated as family. The restaurant doubles as a gathering place for Portland’s Somali community, providing a space to celebrate cultural heritage and introduce Somali traditions to new audiences.

Somali Presence in Portland

While the Somali community in Portland is relatively small compared to other American cities, it is growing, fueled by refugee resettlement and secondary migration. According to Oregon Refugee Services, hundreds of Somali refugees have settled in the state over the past two decades, drawn by its reputation for openness and opportunity. The Somali community in Oregon maintains vibrant connections through cultural organizations, mosques, and businesses—restaurants like this one play a vital role in that network.

Portland’s foreign-born population is estimated at over 13%, contributing to the city’s multicultural identity.

Somali Americans in Oregon have established community centers, support services, and small businesses, helping newcomers adapt while preserving cultural practices.

Somali Cuisine’s Rare Presence in the U.S.

Somali restaurants remain rare in the United States. As explored by NPR in its report on Somali dining, these establishments serve as crucial touchstones for Somali Americans missing home and as cultural ambassadors for curious diners. Their presence in cities like Portland is both an economic opportunity and a way to foster cross-cultural understanding through food.

Economic and Cultural Impact

Restaurants like this one contribute to Portland’s reputation as a food destination, while also supporting economic integration for immigrants. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, local residents spend a significant portion of their food budget on dining out, making the city fertile ground for diverse, independent eateries. For the Somali sisters, their restaurant is not just a business but a living testament to resilience, adaptation, and the enduring power of family traditions.

Looking Ahead

As Portland continues to welcome new arrivals, restaurants like this one will play an essential role in shaping the city’s evolving identity. By sharing Somali flavors and hospitality, the six sisters invite all Portlanders to the table, turning a family living room into a community gathering space and offering a delicious lesson in the value of cultural exchange.