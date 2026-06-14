Skubal returns from elbow surgery, Tigers fall to Guardians 3-1

Tarik Skubal’s first start back from elbow surgery brought rust and a 3-1 loss, but Detroit got its ace on the mound again.

Tarik Skubal’s return gave the Tigers what they needed most, even if it did not give them the outing they wanted. The two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner worked 4 2/3 innings in a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, showing enough life to matter and enough rust to remind Detroit that recovery is measured in steps, not headlines.

Skubal had not started since April 29, before a May 6 procedure removed a loose body from his elbow and helped accelerate his comeback. That made Saturday less about the final line than about the first benchmark: getting one of baseball’s best pitchers back into a game that counts, then seeing how his stuff, timing and command held up over 80 pitches.

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The answer was mixed. Skubal allowed five hits, struck out four and left after the third inning had turned on one pitch. On an 0-2 count, he elevated a high fastball to Daniel Schneemann, who drove it 417 feet for a two-run homer that changed the game. Cleveland built a 3-1 lead from there, while Detroit wasted its own chances and stranded 11 runners.

That combination captured the point of a first start after elbow surgery. The velocity and strikeout total suggested the arm was alive; the missed location on the Schneemann homer showed that the edge still needed sharpening. For pitchers returning from an elbow procedure, teams watch how a starter repeats mechanics, holds command deep into counts and recovers between pitches and between innings. By those standards, the outing was a beginning, not a verdict.

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Skubal was blunt afterward about the standard he sets for himself. He did not want the return to become a feel-good story about simply being back, and manager A.J. Hinch echoed the same view, saying it was nice to see Skubal return but that Detroit did not get the level of execution it expects from him. That matters because the Tigers are not just welcoming back a name; they are counting on a frontline starter to stabilize a rotation and anchor a playoff push.

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Skubal’s high-leg delivery and back-to-back Cy Young Awards already made him one of the sport’s defining pitchers. If this first outing was uneven, it still carried the larger significance Detroit was waiting for: the ace is back in circulation, and the Tigers’ season outlook becomes more serious the faster his command catches up to his health.