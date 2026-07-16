Skullcandy launches Crusher 1080 ANC headphones with Bose audio tech

Skullcandy's $279.99 Crusher 1080 ANC pairs adjustable sensory bass with Bose ANC and spatial audio, in a push toward premium headphones.

Skullcandy unveiled the Crusher 1080 ANC, a $279.99 flagship that combines the brand’s multi-sensory Crusher bass with Bose audio technologies for the first time. The company called it the most advanced headphone in its history, a clear attempt to move its bass-first identity closer to the premium noise-canceling tier without giving up the feature that made Crusher different.

The new model brings in Bose QuietControl ANC, Bose TrueSpatial spatial audio with head tracking, Bose WaveForm audio engine and Bose SpeechClarity. Skullcandy says the headphones deliver up to 60 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 50 hours with ANC on, while a 10-minute charge is good for about four hours of playback. Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio with Auracast support, multipoint pairing, a flat-folding design and a roll-top travel bag round out the package.

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Inside, Skullcandy said it redesigned the driver system and added a stiffer “live edge” diaphragm to improve clarity, detail, separation and bass control. That choice goes to the core of the Crusher line, which uses a dual-driver sensory bass system with full-range and dedicated bass drivers in each ear cup so listeners can feel low frequencies physically, not just hear them. It is a direct answer to a longstanding tradeoff in bass-heavy headphones, where more rumble often means less precision.

Brian Garofalow, Skullcandy’s chief executive, said the company worked with Bose to be the first partner to integrate Bose’s noise cancellation, spatial audio and other Sound by Bose technologies together. He said the goal was to make “the world’s greatest headphone” at an “unbelievable value.” Nick Smith, Bose’s audio technology president and chief strategy officer, said Bose has spent 60 years researching better listening experiences and described the collaboration as a way to bring Bose innovation to more listeners through a distinctive new product.

Photo by Arturo Añez.

The move builds on Skullcandy and Bose’s earlier Method 360 ANC earbuds, which launched on April 16, 2025 at an MSRP of $129.99 and later carried a $99.99 introductory price. That release, backed by a Tony Hawk-led SoundHeist campaign, showed the companies were already testing how far the partnership could travel before moving Bose technology into a flagship over-ear headphone. The Crusher 1080 ANC now serves as the bigger test: whether Skullcandy can keep its bass-heavy edge while borrowing enough premium audio credibility to challenge the established ANC brands.