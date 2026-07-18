Skux returns to New Zealand tributes after Sam Neill’s death

Skux resurfaced in tributes for Sam Neill, as mourners used the Kiwi compliment to cast him as a cool, unmistakably New Zealand icon.

Skux resurfaced across tributes after Sam Neill died in Sydney at 78, turning a piece of New Zealand slang into a shorthand for national grief. The word, used in Aotearoa as praise for someone who is cool, stylish, confident, good-looking or smooth, fit the way fans wanted to remember Neill, as unmistakably Kiwi and effortlessly magnetic.

Neill’s death on July 13, 2026, drew mourning from New Zealand and far beyond. Reports said the actor’s death was sudden, that he had been recovering from cancer, and that his family had described him as cancer-free before he died. Later reporting identified pneumonia as the cause of death. The outpouring reached across the screen industry and political life, with tributes circulating in New Zealand and around the world.

The return of skux in those messages mattered because the word has long carried more than simple compliments. In New Zealand usage, it suggests style with confidence, but also a particular swagger, the kind of presence that reads as smooth without trying too hard. For Neill, that made the slang feel less like a novelty than a cultural fit, a way of preserving the public image many fans held onto.

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That meaning did not come out of nowhere. A 1News segment titled Skuxx! put the word on national television in 2018, with Tim Wilson meeting a slang expert and testing random Kiwis on their understanding of it. More recent coverage pushed the term further back, saying it was older than many people assumed and linking modern usage to a 1997 origin story in New Zealand youth culture.

By the time tributes revived it for Neill, skux had become part of the country’s shared vocabulary, familiar enough to signal belonging and specific enough to carry feeling. Its use for Neill reflected the image many New Zealanders wanted to keep intact: polished, relaxed and recognisably local, even in mourning.