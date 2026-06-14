Skydiving plane crashes near Butler airport, killing 12 in Missouri

A skydiving plane carrying 11 jumpers and a pilot crashed near Butler Memorial Airport, leaving regulators to examine a deadly second incident at the same field.

A skydiving plane carrying 11 jumpers and a pilot crashed near Butler Memorial Airport on Sunday, killing everyone aboard and drawing immediate scrutiny to a rural airfield that has now seen two skydiving-related accidents in as many years. The aircraft went down near Business 49 Highway, about 300 yards from the runway, and emergency responders reported it was engulfed in fire.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said all 12 people on board died in the crash near Butler, Missouri, a town of about 4,668 people roughly 60 to 65 miles south of Kansas City. Sgt. Justin Ewing said the plane had departed the airport around 11:30 a.m. with 11 skydivers and one pilot. Dennis Jacobs told CNN the aircraft had taken off around 11:20 a.m. local time, was unable to get visual altitude, made a sharp left turn and crashed after turning back for an unknown reason.

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The plane was operating as a skydiving flight when it went down, underscoring how quickly a routine jump run can turn fatal when something goes wrong during takeoff or climbout. With the wreckage resting close to the runway and fire consuming the aircraft, investigators will have to reconstruct the final minutes of the flight from debris, communications and witness accounts before determining what caused the loss of control.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were expected to investigate the crash, a process that will likely focus on the aircraft’s maintenance history, the operator’s procedures and the airport environment around Butler Memorial Airport. Those questions carry added weight because a separate skydiving-plane incident near the same airport in 2024 damaged an aircraft after a parachute deployed over its tail, though no one was injured in that earlier crash.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

For Butler, the second such accident near the same airport is a stark reminder that adventure tourism depends on careful oversight as much as on altitude and weather. Regulators will now face pressure to determine whether this was an isolated mechanical or operational failure, or a warning sign that repeated skydiving operations at the airport deserve closer scrutiny.