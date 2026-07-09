Slate teams with Crayola for customizable electric truck wraps

Slate is selling five Crayola-colored wrap kits for its $24,950 electric truck, turning a stripped-down EV into a $1,549.99 customization bet.

Slate Auto is adding five Crayola-inspired wrap designs to its $24,950 electric truck. The starter packs cost $1,549.99 and are meant for a vehicle Slate says is designed to be wrapped rather than painted.

Slate says the truck begins as a two-seat pickup and can be converted into a $29,950 five-seat SUV, with more than 100 Slate attach points and more than 200 a la carte accessories available. Wrap kits on Slate’s site start at around $500, while the preorder process opened June 24 with a $300 deposit, or $250 for buyers with an active reservation, applied to the purchase price. Slate says deliveries are expected to begin in late 2026.

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The Crayola collaboration adds five limited-edition wrap colors: Cerulean, Fern, Jersey Tomato, Razzmatazz and Dandelion. Each Crayola starter pack includes matching decals, a Crayola key fob cap and a clip-on dashboard art piece Slate calls a Slatelet. The wraps also carry Crayola’s serpentine stripe.

Anna Roca, Crayola’s head of global partnerships, said the collaboration is the company’s first automotive partnership. Slate emerged from stealth in April 2025 and has not yet made first deliveries. The company sells a base vehicle that can be customized heavily after purchase rather than locked into fixed trims.

Source: electrichunter.com

Slate is also working with New York City artist Max Kolo on a separate wrap, and a Slate spokesperson said the company expects to welcome more makers, creators and partners over time.