Sleep headphones gain traction as Ozlo updates Sleepbuds line

Ozlo fixed Sleepbuds battery reporting in a May 30 firmware update and surfaced a $100-off offer as cheaper sleep-audio options stayed in view.

Ozlo logged a May 30, 2024 firmware update for Sleepbuds, version 01.00.2404046, and the patch fixed battery-reporting errors. The company also surfaced a limited-time "Save $100 off Sleepbuds" promotion, underscoring how hard it is for premium sleep audio to justify its price.

The pitch for Sleepbuds is narrow but clear. Ozlo, the Bose Sleepbuds successor brand, describes the earbuds as side-sleeper-friendly and compares them with Anker Sleep A10 and Sleep A20 models, white-noise machines, QuietOn alternatives and the original Bose Sleepbuds. The product sits flush in the ear, which matters for anyone who wants podcasts, audiobooks, music or white noise at night without waking a bed partner.

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The broader market shows that Sleepbuds are only one answer in a much larger category. Wirecutter’s sleep-headphones guide names Soundcore Sleep A20 as its top pick for blocking or masking loud noises and AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless as the top choice for people who dislike wearing earplugs or earbuds. Consumer Reports also runs a dedicated "5 Great Sleep Headphones" guide and publishes sleep-aid coverage for white-noise machines and earplugs, a sign that buyers are increasingly choosing among several low-tech and high-tech ways to solve the same problem.

Source: sleeplay.com

A January 21, 2025 YouTube review titled Ozlo Sleepbuds Review: Very Comfy, But With Quirks compared Ozlo Sleepbuds with the Soundcore Sleep A20 and tested how well they handled snoring and sound from another room. That mix of comfort testing and noise-masking checks gets to the real consumer question: whether a dedicated sleep earbud adds enough value over cheaper options. For many sleepers, especially those already using earplugs, white-noise machines or a pillow-based setup to blunt noise, the simpler fix can solve the problem without adding another battery, another app and another premium price tag.