Slow hiring processes are costing employers top talent, SHRM warns

SHRM’s 42-day average time to fill collides with a 10-day top-talent window, turning every extra approval into lost candidates, longer vacancies and weaker output.

SHRM puts the average time to fill at 42 days and says top talent is gone in just 10 days. That mismatch turns slow hiring into a direct loss of candidates and a longer stretch with the seat empty.

Hire Velocity put 2023 time to fill for open positions at up to 11 weeks. SHRM says the hiring process is getting longer and that time-to-fill can kill prospects of landing top talent.

Why the delay costs more than patience

A vacancy that stays open that long leaves managers covering extra work, pushes projects down the queue and gives rival employers more time to make an offer. The best candidates are not waiting around for a late-stage committee meeting.

If top talent disappears from the market that quickly, the hiring process has to be built around candidate speed, not just internal convenience. A process that feels thorough inside the organization can still be too slow for a market where applicants are fielding multiple calls at once.

Measure the bottleneck that actually matters

Time to fill and time to hire are different measures. Workable separates them: time to fill runs from job requisition approval to candidate acceptance, while time to hire measures the period from when a candidate enters the pipeline to job offer acceptance. A company can think it is moving quickly once a candidate is in the funnel, even while approvals and role definitions are dragging before the first interview is ever scheduled.

For employers trying to shorten vacancies, the first target is often the pre-pipeline stage. If requisition approval takes days, the hiring team has already lost ground before sourcing begins. If the role keeps changing as managers debate the job description, the calendar keeps running while the candidate market keeps moving.

Where candidates drop out

Carelever tied lengthy hiring processes to higher candidate dropout rates. Jobma frames the employer-side cost the same way: a top candidate leaves the pipeline, and the hiring team has to start over. Every extra day between rounds increases the odds that the best applicant accepts another offer.

HRPro14 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Speed in communication can blunt that risk. CareerPlug says texts get an 8x higher response rate than email. Text-message templates help employers contact applicants faster in a market where strong applicants are often being contacted by multiple employers at the same time.

How to move faster without weakening vetting

The fastest hiring gains usually come from cutting handoffs, not cutting standards. Requisition fields and approvals make the approval chain the first place to simplify. If a sign-off does not change the decision, it should be shortened, merged or removed.

• Pre-approve the role before posting it, so the search starts with one clear headcount target rather than a fresh round of internal debate.

• Use structured interviews with the same questions and scoring rubric for every finalist, so decisions stay consistent even when the timeline gets shorter.

• Automate acknowledgments, interview reminders and scheduling with text or email templates, which keeps candidates moving without adding more recruiter hours.

• Combine steps when possible, such as a screening call and a basic skills check in one session, instead of sending candidates back into the pipeline for separate rounds.

• Lean on employee referrals earlier, because referred candidates often arrive with more context and less sourcing time than a cold applicant.

• Keep the process business-driven, meaning the hiring flow should be shaped by the role’s actual need, not by inherited layers of approval that do not improve the hire.