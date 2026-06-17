Small plane crashes on Texas highway, bystanders help rescue passengers

Bystanders rushed a burning business jet on Loop 20, prying at the cockpit glass as five people escaped and one person died.

Bystanders converged on a burning business jet after it crashed on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, turning a highway wreck into a desperate rescue effort in heavy traffic. The plane went down shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday near the Texas-Mexico border, shut down lanes in both directions and scattered debris across multiple lanes before flames spread through the wreckage.

Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department, said the aircraft was a small business jet carrying six people. Authorities said one person died in the crash, while five others were pulled from the plane and taken to hospitals with smoke inhalation injuries.

AI-generated illustration

As motorists stopped and ran toward the wreck, bystanders grabbed whatever they could find to try to force entry. Witnesses used a sledgehammer and a shovel and tried to smash the cockpit window and pry open the door so the passengers could get out before the fire worsened. The scene quickly became a public-safety emergency, with ordinary drivers acting as first responders while police and fire crews worked to secure the highway.

Officials initially said it was not clear whether the person who died was aboard the plane or on the ground. The crash added to a run of fatal aviation accidents in Texas, including a separate small-plane crash on April 30 in Wimberley, southwest of Austin, that killed five people. The back-to-back disasters have raised renewed concern about small-aircraft safety in the state, especially when a crash unfolds over a busy corridor with little margin for error.

Photo by David Kwewum

Loop 20 remained blocked as crews cleared wreckage from the roadway and investigators began piecing together the final minutes before impact. In a city so close to the border and a highway so heavily traveled, the crash exposed how quickly an aviation emergency can spill onto the ground and endanger everyone nearby.