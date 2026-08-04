Snap beats revenue estimates as World Cup ads boost results

Snap’s $1.599 billion quarter beat estimates as World Cup ad spending and stronger North American campaigns lifted sales, sending the stock up about 9% to 10%.

Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.599 billion for the period ended June 30, 2026, a 19% increase from a year earlier, after advertising tied to the FIFA World Cup helped lift results. The company also posted operating cash flow of $176 million, free cash flow of $121 million, a net loss of $164 million and adjusted EBITDA of $250 million, giving investors a stronger read on both growth and cash generation.

The revenue beat mattered because it showed how a major live event can temporarily reshape the digital ad market. Snap said the quarter benefited not only from World Cup-linked spending but also from stronger campaign activity from large advertisers in North America, a sign that brands still move money quickly when they see a concentrated audience on mobile screens. Snap held its second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors responded quickly. Snap shares surged about 9% after the results, and CNBC said the stock jumped 10% on the earnings beat and the company’s strong sales forecast. The reaction suggested relief that Snap could still outpace expectations even as it faces intense competition from Meta, TikTok and YouTube, platforms that continue to dominate advertiser budgets and audience time.

The numbers also showed the limits of that progress. U.S. News said Snap’s North America daily active users fell nearly 7% in the quarter, while Europe daily active users declined about 2%. That split underscored a central tension in the business: Snap can win more revenue per user when advertisers are active, but it still needs audience growth and engagement to sustain that momentum outside peak marketing periods.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

That tension was sharper against Snap’s recent history. In February 2026, Snap forecast quarterly revenue below estimates as ad competition hurt results, a reminder that the company’s fortunes can turn quickly when marketers shift spending. The latest quarter therefore offered a clearer test of whether event-driven demand reflects a durable improvement in Snap’s ad business or a one-off boost from a global tournament.

For now, the quarter pointed to both. Snap showed that high-profile sports events can still pull meaningful dollars into social advertising, especially from brands chasing younger users on mobile. It also showed that any lasting turnaround will depend on whether Snap can carry those gains into ordinary quarters, where the pull of larger rivals and uneven user trends remain much harder to outrun.