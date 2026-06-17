Snap defends Specs glasses as long-term bet amid investor pressure

Evan Spiegel is pressing investors to treat Specs as a decade-long AR platform bet, even as an activist pushes Snap to unlock value from the costly unit.

Snap is asking Wall Street to decide whether Specs is the kind of hardware gamble public markets will still finance, or an expensive distraction that should be cut loose. Chief executive Evan Spiegel is defending the glasses as a long-term bet on augmented reality and the AI era, even as activist pressure builds around a product line that has already consumed more than $3 billion.

The pressure is coming from Irenic Capital Management, which said in a March 31 letter that it held an economic interest of about 2.5% of Snap’s Class A shares and argued the company could be worth $26.37 a share, or about $35 billion, after value-enhancing changes. Irenic has urged Snap to consider whether the glasses business should be funded on its own, sharpened into a separate asset or otherwise restructured to unlock value.

Snap has moved in the opposite direction. On January 28, the company said Specs Inc. would be a wholly owned subsidiary designed to give the glasses business greater operational focus and alignment, capital flexibility and the potential for minority investment. The structure also gives Snap a cleaner way to value the business as it prepares for a broader public rollout later this year.

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Spiegel has framed the question in terms of patience. In an interview with Reuters, he said Snap’s job is to pursue “long-term profitability” and that the company should not sacrifice the product’s future for investors seeking quick returns. The first consumer AR glasses launched on Tuesday at $2,195, pitched as an early look at how people may interact with technology in the AI era.

That bet comes with real financial cover, but not unlimited room. Snap ended 2025 with $2.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, while fourth-quarter revenue rose 10% from a year earlier to $1.716 billion and adjusted EBITDA reached $358 million. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue climbed another 12% to $1.529 billion, free cash flow was $286 million and adjusted EBITDA was $233 million. Monthly active users reached 956 million, while daily active users rose 5% to 483 million.

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The competitive backdrop is getting sharper. EssilorLuxottica said in February that sales of Meta AI glasses topped 7 million in 2025, up from 2 million across 2023 and 2024 combined, a sign that consumer demand for AI eyewear may finally be taking shape. Snap’s own Spectacles line dates to 2016 and has gone through successive releases in 2018, 2019, 2021 and a developer-focused version in September 2024, underscoring how long the company has been chasing the category.

Snap also authorized up to $500 million in stock repurchases in February, a reminder that it is trying to reassure investors even while it pours capital into hardware. The company says more details on longer-term partnerships are coming later this year. For now, Specs has become a referendum on whether public markets will keep funding patient platform-building in AR, or whether investors have already lost patience.