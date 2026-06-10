Snapchat limits under-16 users to friends-only Stories and Spotlight posts

Snapchat is moving under-16 users into a friends-only lane, cutting public Spotlight posting while leaving older teens with limited public reach.

Snapchat is tightening its youngest users into a smaller, more private lane: under-16 accounts will get a separate profile that is visible only to mutually accepted friends, and those users will no longer be able to post Spotlight videos to non-friend audiences. The change is designed to keep Stories and short-form posts inside a closed circle, not out in the open feed.

For Snapchatters under 16, the practical effect is straightforward. They will still be able to create, save and showcase Stories and Spotlight videos, but only to friends who follow them back. Snapchat says teens ages 13 to 17 already have privacy and safety settings turned on by default, and younger teens ages 13 to 15 do not have access to Public Profiles, reinforcing a tiered system that limits how far their posts can travel.

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The company is leaning on a simple point to justify the shift: most teen use is already small-scale. Snap said in 2024 that the majority of teen Snapchatters in the United States communicate with just five friends. That makes the new under-16 setup less a dramatic redesign than a formal narrowing of what the platform says is already happening, with public reach pared back for younger users while peer sharing remains intact.

The new rule also draws a sharper line between younger and older teens. On September 10, 2024, Snap began testing a public-posting experience for Snapchatters ages 16 and 17 in limited markets, letting them post a public Story or share a video to Spotlight with extra safeguards in place. Replies are filtered before reaching them, and public posting for that age group comes with limits on direct chat from public replies.

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Snap has also been expanding Family Center, which it launched in 2022, to give parents more visibility into who their teens are talking to and more control over content settings. That broader toolkit, combined with the new under-16 restrictions, shows how Snap Inc. is trying to answer the same question many platforms now face: whether child-safety changes are substantive enough to reduce exposure, or mostly a way to narrow visibility at the margins while preserving the platform’s core social features.