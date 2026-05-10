SNL Skit Pokes Fun at Brett Kavanaugh and Third Trump Term

Saturday Night Live lampooned Brett Kavanaugh with Matt Damon reprising the role, imagining the Supreme Court justice supporting a third term for Donald Trump.

Saturday Night Live took aim at American politics once again during its latest episode, featuring actor Matt Damon as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The sketch, which aired over the weekend, humorously depicted Kavanaugh advocating for a third presidential term for Donald Trump—a scenario that would upend longstanding constitutional norms.

Comedy Meets Controversy

The SNL segment placed Damon’s Kavanaugh in a satirical scenario, riffing on the justice’s real-life reputation for controversial moments on and off the bench. By suggesting Kavanaugh would support a third Trump term, the sketch played with public concerns about judicial impartiality and the boundaries of presidential power. The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment explicitly prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice, making the notion of a third Trump term a comedic exaggeration rather than a political prediction.

Matt Damon’s Return as Kavanaugh

Matt Damon has established a memorable impression of Brett Kavanaugh on SNL, first seen during the justice’s high-profile confirmation hearings. Damon’s portrayal exaggerates Kavanaugh’s mannerisms and speech, making him a recurring target for political satire. The latest sketch continued this tradition, using over-the-top humor to highlight the ongoing debates about the Supreme Court’s role in American politics. SNL’s send-up was part of a larger segment that also featured parodies of other political figures, blending current events with the show’s signature brand of irreverence.

Viewership and Cultural Impact

SNL remains a major force in American pop culture, with recent seasons drawing millions of viewers each week.

Skits featuring political impersonations often spark conversation far beyond the show’s live broadcast, influencing social media discourse and sometimes even political commentary.

By lampooning figures like Kavanaugh and Trump, SNL continues its long tradition of using humor to comment on the nation’s political climate. The show’s willingness to address sensitive topics ensures its sketches remain relevant and frequently debated among viewers and critics alike.

Legal and Political Context

The comic premise of the skit is rooted in real-life debates over the nomination and confirmation process for Supreme Court justices. Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation was particularly contentious, sparking partisan debate and intense public scrutiny. Since then, the Supreme Court’s decisions have continued to attract attention, with justices sometimes becoming the subjects of public satire and parody.

While the SNL sketch imagines a justice supporting a third term for a former president, both legal scholars and the biographical record of the Court confirm that sitting justices are bound by the Constitution and do not advocate for changes to presidential term limits. The show’s exaggeration is intended for comedic effect, not as a statement of fact.

Public Opinion and Satire

Political comedy such as SNL’s often reflects and shapes public opinion. According to research like the 2018 National Public Opinion Reference Survey, Americans are deeply divided on questions of politics and trust in government, making the satirical framing of judicial and presidential power a recurring theme in popular entertainment.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 presidential election cycle and ongoing Supreme Court decisions continue to dominate headlines, SNL’s political sketches will likely remain a barometer of national conversations. By combining sharp humor with topical references, the show both entertains and provokes thought about the boundaries of power in American democracy.