Snooki says she underwent hysterectomy after stage 1 cervical cancer

Nicole Polizzi said she had a hysterectomy after stage 1 cervical cancer, a diagnosis found after a cone biopsy and years of abnormal Pap smears.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said she underwent a hysterectomy to treat stage 1 cervical cancer, marking the latest step in a diagnosis she first disclosed in February 2026. The 38-year-old reality-TV personality said the cancer was found after a recent cone biopsy and post-op appointment, and she had previously said a PET scan would be next.

Polizzi described the diagnosis as stage 1 cervical cancer and stage 1 adenocarcinoma. In earlier updates, she said she would probably need a hysterectomy to avoid chemotherapy and radiation, a treatment path that can be considered when doctors believe surgery can remove the cancer before it spreads further. People later reported that she was preparing for the operation, and E! News said she confirmed the hysterectomy was now the next step.

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Her disclosure drew attention because she said the diagnosis followed years of abnormal Pap smear results. Polizzi urged women to stay current on Pap smears and routine gynecological screenings, putting a celebrity name on a message doctors repeat often: cervical cancer is most treatable when it is caught early. Overlake Medical Center & Clinics used her case in a February 23, 2026 post to underscore the power of early screening.

CBS News said Polizzi revealed the diagnosis in a TikTok video after a cone biopsy, and Fox 29 reported on February 20 that she had told viewers she had stage 1 cervical cancer and should keep up with Pap smears. Entertainment Weekly later said her children had asked whether she was dying as she moved through treatment, a detail that showed how quickly a diagnosis can reach beyond the clinic and into family life.

Photo by Marlon Castor

Polizzi’s update lands in the middle of a public-health message that is easy to lose in celebrity coverage: regular screening, prompt follow-up after abnormal results, and fast action after biopsy findings can change the course of cervical cancer care.