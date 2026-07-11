Snow Patrol mark 20 years of Eyes Open, explain Kylie single

Snow Patrol’s 20th-anniversary Eyes Open campaign pairs a Kylie Minogue collaboration with the album that turned Chasing Cars into a billion-stream, radio-dominating staple.

Snow Patrol are using the 20th anniversary of Eyes Open to show how a mid-2000s hit can still carry cultural and commercial weight in a fragmented music market. The campaign pairs a new Kylie Minogue collaboration with a deluxe reissue of the album that made Chasing Cars a global constant, and it comes with live dates, catalogue expansion, and a new label deal.

From late starters to global heavyweights

Snow Patrol formed in 1994, but Gary Lightbody has said the band did not land a hit until 2004, after a decade without chart success. Two years later, Eyes Open changed their position entirely: released in 2006, it became the UK’s biggest album of that year and pushed the band from respected alt-rock act to global heavyweights.

The album’s defining song, Chasing Cars, arrived as a single on 6 June 2006 and peaked at No. 6 in the UK charts. It has since become Snow Patrol’s most successful recording, with 1.7 billion Spotify streams and counting. The album is certified 8x platinum in the UK and Ireland, and the band say it remains the 15th best-selling album of the 2000s.

Why Chasing Cars still carries commercial power

Chasing Cars did not just survive the album cycle. It became the kind of track that keeps paying off across radio, streaming, television, film and live performance, which is exactly what endurance looks like now. PRS for Music identifies it as Snow Patrol’s most successful song, and BMG says it is the most played song of the 21st century on UK radio.

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That level of reach matters because the market no longer rewards a hit only through physical sales or a short chart run. A song now has to keep circulating in streaming libraries, stay present in broadcast rotation, and remain strong enough to anchor setlists more than 15 years after release. Eyes Open managed that because Chasing Cars remained recognisable far beyond the album era, while the rest of the record helped establish the band as a mainstream force with staying power.

The Kylie track is built as a standalone release

The new single, These Alarms, was released on 1 July 2026 via BMG and is being described as a non-duet for a simple reason: it was written by Snow Patrol with Kylie Minogue specifically in mind. The track was originally recorded under the working title KYLIE for the band’s 2024 UK No. 1 album The Forest Is The Path, then held back until Minogue could record her vocals so it could live as its own project.

Lightbody’s view is that once Minogue sang on it, the song felt complete and should stand in its own space rather than be buried on an album. Minogue called the story behind the song “irresistible” and said being invited into the band’s world was a “total honour.” The release also marks Snow Patrol’s first outing under their new global recording deal with BMG.

The anniversary campaign is wider than one single

Source: superdeluxeedition.com

The Eyes Open anniversary has become a full-circle moment because it also coincides with the first-ever Official Charts Hall of Fame Award, which Snow Patrol recently received. That recognition underlines the commercial reach of the album and the scale of Chasing Cars, but the anniversary rollout is built around more than awards.

An expanded 20th anniversary edition of Eyes Open arrives on 24 July 2026, with 36 tracks drawn from the era. The set includes B-sides, rare live recordings, acoustic versions, revised artwork and sleeve notes from Gary Lightbody, making it a deeper archival package rather than a simple remaster. For a band with more than 17 million albums sold globally and more than 4.5 billion streams, the reissue is designed to reinforce the catalogue while a new single opens another commercial lane.

Royal Albert Hall gives the anniversary a live frame

Snow Patrol will mark the milestone with two special shows at Royal Albert Hall on 21 and 22 September 2026. The venue choice matters: it places the anniversary in a room associated with major cultural moments, and it gives Eyes Open a live setting that matches the scale of the album’s legacy.

Taken together, the reissue, the Kylie collaboration, and the Hall shows make clear what 20-year endurance now requires. A song like Chasing Cars has to keep moving through streaming platforms, radio, live performance and catalogue packages, while the band keeps finding new ways to frame it without reducing the rest of the album to nostalgia. Snow Patrol’s latest move shows that longevity in pop and rock now depends on repetition, reinvention and the ability to make old material feel newly useful.