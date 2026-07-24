Socceroos star Cristian Volpato allegedly tests positive after Sydney speeding stops

Sydney police allegedly stopped Cristian Volpato twice overnight, then recorded a roadside cocaine test after one stop at 109km/h in a 60km/h zone. The 22-year-old had just played three times for Australia at the World Cup.

Sydney police allegedly stopped Socceroos midfielder Cristian Volpato twice overnight after speeding in the city, then carried out a roadside drug test that allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine. One account said the 22-year-old was travelling at 109km/h in a 60km/h zone, nearly 50km/h over the limit.

The allegations landed after Volpato’s World Cup rise with Australia earlier in July, when he made three appearances for the Socceroos at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The timing matters because disciplinary scrutiny around elite athletes often stretches beyond the court of public opinion, particularly when a driving offence is paired with a drug allegation that raises questions about safety, judgement and professional standards.

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Volpato’s route to the national team has been closely watched. Born and raised in Sydney, he moved to Italy in 2020 to join Roma’s youth system, later played for Roma and Sassuolo, and had already made nine appearances for Italy Under-21s, scoring once, before switching his international allegiance to Australia in late May 2026.

That switch had positioned him for a prominent role in the Socceroos’ next phase. Reuters reported on May 29 that Volpato had decided to represent Australia and would join the Socceroos’ training camp in Los Angeles ahead of the tournament, underlining how quickly he had become part of the national setup before the World Cup began.

Source: guim.co.uk

The Sydney allegation now places that progress under pressure. ESPN said the stop followed speeding over a harbour bridge, while another account framed the incident as a BMW being stopped near the Anzac Bridge. Across the reporting, the core details were consistent: police alleged two speeding stops overnight, one roadside cocaine test, and a speed reading well above the limit.

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For Football Australia and the Socceroos, cases like this usually force a careful balance between due process and conduct standards. A player remains entitled to the outcome of the police process, but elite teams also have to answer to supporters, sponsors and the broader public when a high-profile international is linked to alleged drug use and dangerous driving.