SoFi Stadium workers reach tentative deal before World Cup opener

SoFi Stadium workers won a tentative deal that includes a 40% pay boost for some concession attendants, averting a strike days before the World Cup opener.

SoFi Stadium workers reached a tentative agreement that appears to have defused a strike threat just days before the Los Angeles-area venue opens its World Cup schedule. The deal covers roughly 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks, dishwashers, concession workers and other hospitality staff represented by Unite Here Local 11.

The breakthrough came after workers voted 96% in favor of authorizing a strike last week, following stalled contract talks with Legends Global, the stadium’s food-service operator. Employees had been without a contract for about a year, and the union had warned that labor unrest could hit one of the tournament’s key U.S. venues at the worst possible moment.

The tentative accord is being described as a major win for workers, with reporting indicating it includes large wage gains, including a 40% increase in pay for some concession attendants. That matters well beyond SoFi’s gates. Stadium hospitality jobs are often built on low margins, subcontracting and high turnover, and the size of the pay increase suggests the union was able to force meaningful movement after months of friction.

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The dispute also carried a broader political edge. Workers and the union had raised concerns not only about wages and subcontracting, but also about safety and the risk of immigration enforcement around World Cup matches. Unite Here Local 11 pressed FIFA to keep ICE out of games, reflecting fears among some workers about federal enforcement at a high-profile international event.

SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host eight World Cup matches, beginning with the United States men’s national team against Paraguay on Friday, June 12. For the tournament’s organizers, a labor stoppage at a flagship venue would have threatened not just concession sales and stadium operations, but the carefully staged image of a smooth U.S. welcome for global soccer.

Source: media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

Legends Global said it wanted to deliver an outstanding hospitality experience for World Cup fans. The tentative deal suggests that, at least for now, those workers will be on the job rather than on picket lines. It also sends a clear signal to other host-city venues: mega-events may be sold as spectacle, but they still run on labor, and that labor can still stop the show.