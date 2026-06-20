Son helps pilot dad take final flight after ALS diagnosis

A United Airlines captain took his retirement flight with his son in the cockpit after ALS cut short a 19-year career, turning a family milestone into a Father’s Day salute.

The retirement flight was supposed to mark the end of a long airline career, but for United Airlines Captain Rob L. it became something more intimate: a final trip flown by his son, Daniel L., after ALS forced an early exit from the cockpit. The emotional handoff, framed around Father’s Day, turned a career milestone into a public reminder of what the disease can steal from working families.

Rob L. spent 19 years with United Airlines before he was diagnosed with ALS two years ago, a diagnosis that ended the career he had built over decades in aviation. Daniel L. took the pilot’s seat for the retirement flight, giving his father one last sendoff in the role he had held for most of his adult life. David Muir shared the story as a father-son tribute that resonated far beyond one airline and one family.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, it takes away a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe. There is no cure that stops the disease, although treatments can help slow progression and ease symptoms, which is why the diagnosis so often reshapes not just health, but work, caregiving and family finances.

AI-generated illustration

The scale is sobering. The ALS Association says someone in the United States is diagnosed with ALS every 90 minutes, and someone dies from it every 90 minutes as well. Most people who develop ALS are between 40 and 70 years old, with an average diagnosis age of 55. That places the disease squarely in the years when many workers are still supporting children, paying mortgages and planning retirements that may never come.

Public health data show the burden is growing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 33,000 Americans were living with ALS in 2022, and projects that number will rise to more than 36,000 by 2030. Mayo Clinic says diagnosis depends on symptoms, a physical exam and tests that rule out other conditions, and its ALS clinics care for more than 1,200 people each year across certified centers of excellence.

For Rob L. and Daniel L., the flight captured what ALS cannot erase: the bond between a father and son, and the dignity of a career honored at the end. But it also underscored a wider reality for thousands of families facing a disease that can end work abruptly, deepen caregiving demands and turn milestones like retirement into acts of adaptation.