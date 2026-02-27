Sonny Styles Wows at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles turned heads with an elite performance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, highlighted by a 43.5-inch vertical jump.

Sonny Styles, linebacker from Ohio State, became the focal point of attention at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Day 3, delivering a performance that has evaluators and fans buzzing about his NFL potential. His remarkable athleticism, particularly a standout 43.5-inch vertical jump, set him apart from his peers and placed him among the most talked-about prospects of this year's draft class.

Styles Makes Headlines With Elite Vertical

As reported by NFL.com, Styles’ 43.5-inch vertical jump was one of the best measurements recorded at this year’s event, instantly drawing comparisons to combine standouts from previous years. This leap not only highlighted his explosiveness but also reinforced his reputation as an elite athlete—a critical trait for a modern NFL linebacker. Data from Pro Football Reference confirms that a vertical in the 43-inch range is rare for the position, with only a few linebackers historically reaching that mark in combine history.

FOX Sports identified Styles’ performance as a major takeaway from Day 3, noting that such a display of raw athletic ability is likely to boost his draft stock and catch the attention of teams looking for a playmaker on defense.

Rising Stock and Buzz Among Scouts

Both FOX Sports and NFL.com agree that Styles’ combine showing has generated significant buzz among scouts and analysts. While his vertical jump was the headline, his overall athletic profile—including other combine drills and his physical measurements—solidified his status as a top linebacker prospect. The official NFL Draft prospects tracker now lists Styles among the most intriguing defensive players entering the 2026 draft.

43.5-inch vertical jump — among the best for linebackers in recent combine history

Consistent performance across key athletic drills

Generated widespread media and scout attention

FOX Sports’ analysis emphasized that such athletic feats can rapidly alter draft projections, especially for players who already possess strong college resumes. As a result, Styles is being discussed as a potential early-round selection, with teams prioritizing defensive versatility and explosiveness.

What Sets Styles Apart

Styles’ combination of size, speed, and leaping ability distinguishes him from other linebackers in the 2026 class. NFL.com noted that his 43.5-inch vertical was particularly impressive given his build and positional expectations, showing that he has the agility and power to make plays in space—an essential quality in today’s pass-heavy NFL.

FOX Sports further highlighted that his performance on Day 3 was not just about numbers, but also about the way he handled the pressure and thrived in a competitive environment. The ability to deliver under the spotlight is often valued by NFL teams seeking leaders on defense.

Context Within the Combine

While other prospects impressed in different drills, Day 3’s narrative was clearly dominated by Styles’ vertical leap. According to StatMuse’s combine records page, his result ranks among the top linebacker jumps ever recorded, underscoring the historical significance of his performance.

Alongside Styles, FOX Sports mentioned several other notable performances, but consensus among analysts is that the Ohio State linebacker’s athletic display was the day’s defining moment. As the combine continues, teams will be re-evaluating their draft boards in light of new data and standout showings like Styles’.

Looking Ahead to the NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, Styles’ showing at the combine has elevated him into the spotlight. His blend of athleticism and competitive drive makes him a prospect to watch as teams finalize their evaluations. While athletic testing is only one part of the draft process, performances like this can serve as a tiebreaker for teams seeking difference-makers on defense.

For fans and analysts tracking the rise of draft prospects, Styles’ combine numbers and the resulting buzz are a reminder that elite performances on the big stage can reshape the narrative—and potentially impact draft night decisions. As more data becomes available and pro days unfold, all eyes will remain on Styles to see how he capitalizes on this momentum.