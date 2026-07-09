Sonos Ace headphones drop to $279 in summer sale

Sonos Ace are down to $279, a $120 cut from the current list price and far below the $449 launch tag. The sale runs at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Sonos.

Sonos Ace headphones in black are selling for $279 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Sonos, a $120 cut from the company’s current $399 list price. The price puts Sonos’s first headphones at a 30 percent discount and makes the model look less like an expensive experiment and more like a serious premium buy.

Sonos launched Ace on May 21, 2024, and opened global availability on June 5, 2024, at a debut price of $449. The company later lowered the list price to $399, a sign that the original positioning was too ambitious for a crowded headphone market. At $279, Ace sits much closer to the range where shoppers begin comparing features instead of branding alone, especially against luxury over-ear models built around active noise cancellation and spatial audio.

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The hardware list is still strong. Sonos says Ace includes active noise cancellation, Aware Mode, spatial audio, lossless audio, Dolby Atmos, dynamic head tracking, USB-C and 3.5 mm connectivity, and up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. That combination gives the headphones a clear pitch: they are not just for travel or office use, but also for home listening and movie playback.

That home-theater angle remains Sonos’s main differentiator. The company supports TV Audio Swap and TrueCinema on Ace when the headphones are paired with compatible Sonos soundbars, including Arc, Arc SL, Arc Ultra, Beam (Gen 1), Beam (Gen 2) and Ray. For households already built around Sonos audio, that feature set gives Ace a more specific purpose than many wireless competitors.

The value case is sharper now than it was at launch, but the discount does not erase the questions raised when the product arrived. Early reviews framed Ace as Sonos’s challenge to Apple’s AirPods Max, and some critics said the first attempt felt rushed even as they praised the premium design. At $279, the headphones make the most sense for buyers already invested in Sonos home theater gear, or for shoppers who want a premium ANC pair with a television-friendly twist. Buyers who only want standard noise-canceling headphones for commuting or workouts can still wait and compare more broadly before paying.