Sonos Play aims for the sweet spot between home and travel speakers

The $299 Sonos Play landed as a portable bridge between the Roam 2 and Move 2, aiming to serve kitchens, patios and travel without becoming a niche luxury.

Sonos used the Play to test a simple question: can a speaker be portable without feeling disposable, and useful without being oversized? Launched in March 2026, the $299 model became the company’s first new device in more than a year, and it was pitched as Sonos’s most versatile portable Bluetooth speaker, built to work as a home speaker, a patio speaker and a take-anywhere option in between.

The answer depends on who is buying it. Reviewers consistently placed the Play between the smaller Roam 2 and the larger Move 2, which gives Sonos a clearer middle tier than the company had before. At home, the speaker connects over Wi-Fi and can join the Sonos system; when users head out, it switches to Bluetooth. That split matters because it makes the Play feel less like a separate gadget and more like a movable part of the existing Sonos setup.

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Sonos also leaned into practical features that make the Play more than a weekend travel speaker. It can group up to four Play speakers for bigger sound on the go, uses Automatic Trueplay tuning, and charges through USB-C. That same USB-C port can also power a phone, a small but useful detail for people carrying the speaker between rooms, yards and trips. An IP67 rating adds dustproof and water-resistant protection, giving it more outdoor credibility than many home-first speakers.

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The design choices help explain why the Play has been treated as a desk and kitchen speaker as much as a portable one. Reviewers described it as compact enough to fit on a counter, and Sonos offered a charging stand for people who keep it in one place most of the time. That puts the Play in direct competition not just with cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but with Sonos’s own ecosystem strategy: the company wants buyers who already live with Sonos gear to see portability as an upgrade path, not a reason to leave the brand.

Photo by Nicholas Derio Palacios

Robert Wetzlmayr via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That pitch arrives after a difficult stretch for Sonos. The company’s hardware line had gone quiet, and the 2024 app rollout hurt confidence. The Play is part of a broader effort to rebuild momentum, and its performance will show whether Sonos has identified a real consumer need or simply created a premium niche with a $299 price tag. For now, the Play’s promise is narrow but clear: move sound around the home first, and beyond it second.