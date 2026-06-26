Sony Pictures invests $100 million in immersive venue company Cosm

Sony put $100 million into Cosm, taking a minority stake as the company bets that live sports, films and concerts can sell better inside dome venues than on home screens.

Sony Pictures Entertainment put $100 million into Cosm on June 24, taking a minority stake and giving chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja a seat on the immersive venue company’s board. The move made Sony the lead investor in Cosm’s Series C round and linked one of Hollywood’s largest studios to a business built around shared, out-of-home viewing.

Cosm runs dome-shaped venues with wraparound curved LED screens and what it calls Shared Reality technology. It has opened three locations so far, in Inglewood at Hollywood Park, North Dallas at Grandscape and downtown Atlanta at Centennial Yards. Sony said Cosm plans a fourth venue in downtown Detroit in September 2026 and a fifth in downtown Cleveland in early 2027, with additional domestic and international sites to follow.

Cosm has already screened The Matrix, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and it has also hosted live sports and concert programming. The company’s venues serve food and use high-top tables and booths.

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Cosm was founded in 2020 and had raised $250 million in 2024 from backers including Dan Gilbert and Marc Lasry before Sony stepped in. NBCUniversal previously partnered with Cosm for Premier League soccer and Big Ten football screenings at venues in Los Angeles and Dallas. Sony’s own move into experiential exhibition also includes its 2024 acquisition of Alamo Drafthouse, while Sphere Entertainment’s Las Vegas venue has already been used for concerts and feature films.