Sony releases first trailer for The Social Reckoning, Facebook whistleblower thriller

Sony’s first trailer for The Social Reckoning turns Facebook’s rise into a whistleblower thriller, with Jeremy Strong replacing Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook’s founding myth is getting a sharper, more suspicious sequel. Sony has released the first trailer for The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to The Social Network, and the footage moves the story 17 years beyond the original film into the terrain of leaks, testimony and institutional damage.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 9, 2026, after Sony officially announced the title and date on September 27, 2025. The cast includes Mikey Madison as Frances Haugen, Jeremy Allen White as Jeff Horwitz, Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Burr in an undisclosed role. Strong takes over the Zuckerberg part from Jesse Eisenberg, extending one of the defining corporate portraits of the social-media age into a new era of scrutiny.

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Sorkin is positioning the sequel as a companion piece to The Social Network, but the tone is more overtly a thriller than a rise-of-the-founder drama. That shift reflects how much the public conversation has changed since David Fincher’s 2010 film. The original grossed about $226 million worldwide, earned eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture, and won Sorkin the Oscar for adapted screenplay. What once played as a chilly origin story now lands in a world where the costs of platform power are central to the plot.

The new film centers on Frances Haugen and Jeff Horwitz, drawing from the Facebook Files reporting that began in September 2021 and the whistleblower fallout that followed. Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee on October 5, 2021, telling lawmakers that she had provided Congress with documents showing Facebook misled the public about its research on children’s safety, its algorithms and divisive content. That testimony became one of the clearest public indictments of the company’s internal decision-making.

Source: cdn.theplaylist.net

Seen through the first trailer, The Social Reckoning suggests Hollywood wants audiences to revisit the Facebook era with fewer startup-era illusions and more focus on accountability. The story is no longer about the genius of building a dominant platform; it is about who paid the price once that platform matured into a global force. By recasting Zuckerberg, elevating Haugen and Horwitz, and framing the sequel as a thriller, Sorkin is pushing the mythology of innovation toward a colder accounting of influence and harm.