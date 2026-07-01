Sony to end physical PlayStation game discs in 2028

Sony said PlayStation discs will end for new games in January 2028, tightening control over resale, lending and ownership as the market moves digital.

Sony said physical disc production for all new PlayStation games will stop in January 2028, shifting future releases to digital formats on the PlayStation Store and at retailers. For players, that means fewer ways to resell, lend and preserve games, and less protection from online store pricing as ownership moves further toward revocable licenses.

Sony said the change will not affect games already released, or titles scheduled to arrive on disc before January 2028. The company framed the move as a response to shifting consumer preference and the broader entertainment industry’s move away from physical media, while saying it would keep prioritizing innovation and choice in how players buy and access games.

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The decision lands as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s digital business remains enormous. Its latest figures show the PlayStation 5 has sold more than 93 million units as of March 31, 2026, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 software sales have topped 1.64 billion units, and monthly active users reached 125 million. Sony also raised the U.S. price of the PlayStation 5 disc edition to $649.99 in April 2026, underscoring the company’s wider shift away from disc-based hardware economics.

Still, physical games have not disappeared from the market. Analyst Daniel Ahmad said disc games still accounted for about 70 million PlayStation games sold last year, though he noted that some of that figure was inflated by bundled software. Former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden has argued Sony would have a difficult time going fully discless around the world because PlayStation sells in countries with unreliable internet access, including rural areas where large downloads remain impractical.

Evan-Amos via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The policy also carries symbolic weight. Sony helped launch the disc era with the original PlayStation in 1994, and ending physical production for all new games marks one of the biggest breaks in the brand’s history. It also revives long-running preservation concerns among players and industry watchers, since discs have historically given buyers a way to keep and share games without depending entirely on online storefronts.