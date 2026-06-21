Sony’s Xperia 1 VIII drops continuous zoom for larger camera sensor

Sony traded continuous zoom for a bigger sensor, betting that creators and loyal fans will pay for a premium Xperia made for a shrinking niche.

Sony’s latest flagship makes a clear business bet: shrink the feature set that once defined the line, then lean harder into the audience that still wants an Xperia. The Xperia 1 VIII, announced on May 13, 2026, replaces the continuous optical zoom telephoto lens used across the last four Xperia 1 generations with a larger telephoto sensor and a fresh design.

Sony says the new telephoto camera uses a 1/1.56-inch sensor, about four times larger than the one in the Xperia 1 VII. The company’s launch messaging also puts a new AI Camera Assistant, powered by Xperia Intelligence, at the center of the phone. That shift matters because it changes the Xperia pitch from raw zoom flexibility to image quality at a fixed telephoto focal length, a tradeoff reviewers say could appeal more to people who care about cleaner shots than longer reach.

AI-generated illustration

The move also shows how far Sony is willing to go to protect the premium niche that still buys its phones. The Xperia 1 VIII keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card support, two holdover features that have become rare in the flagship market. Sony is not trying to match Apple, Samsung or the major Chinese brands on mass-market sameness. It is preserving the parts of Xperia that matter most to creators, camera enthusiasts and brand loyalists who see the line as an alternative to the mainstream.

Sony’s own recent history shows why the change is so notable. The Xperia 1 VI, announced on May 15, 2024, used a telephoto optical zoom lens with an 85mm to 170mm range and up to 7.1x zoom. That model, like the Xperia 1 V before it, reinforced Sony’s creator-first identity with Alpha-inspired imaging. By dropping continuous zoom now, Sony is signaling that sensor size and tuning may matter more than a long zoom range for the customers it still has.

The company is also trying to broaden the phone’s appeal without fully abandoning its outsider image. Sony UK describes the Xperia 1 VIII as a new Xperia era device powered by Alpha, BRAVIA and WALKMAN branding, and notes the new design and AI Camera Assistant. But the market reality remains stubborn: Sony community posts confirmed the Xperia 1 VII was not sold in the United States, and multiple 2026 reports say the Xperia 1 VIII has not been announced for the US market. For many American buyers, Xperia remains less a mainstream option than an imported statement piece, and Sony seems content to keep it that way.