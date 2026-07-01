Sophia Bush and Jerry O'Connell tease Tubi comedy Summer's Last Resort

Sophia Bush and Jerry O'Connell preview a Tubi Original in which a teen's vacation goes off the rails while trying to rescue her mom's love life.

Sophia Bush and Jerry O'Connell appeared on CBS Mornings to preview Summer's Last Resort, a Tubi Original that puts a teen, a meddling boyfriend and a luxury vacation on a collision course. The coming-of-age comedy is set to premiere Friday, July 3, and Tubi describes it as the story of a girl trying to save her mom from another bad relationship while accidentally turning the trip into total chaos.

The film gives Tubi another original comedy built for the free, ad-supported streaming model that has become a home for mid-budget entertainment outside the traditional studio pipeline. Violet McGraw plays Summer, the teen at the center of the story, while Bush plays Milly and O'Connell plays Glenn, the mom’s boyfriend and the teen’s vice principal. That setup gives the movie a familiar high-school family conflict, but the vacation setting pushes it into broader comic territory.

Bush said she was drawn to the project and described the shoot as controlled mayhem, saying there was "never a dull day on set." O'Connell also talked about what his daughters thought of the film, a detail that fits the movie’s cross-generational pitch: it is built to work for younger viewers who know McGraw and for adults who follow Bush and O'Connell from television and film.

Melanie Scrofano is listed as the director and Emily Andras as the writer, giving the project a creative team with comedy and genre credentials. The cast also includes Clara Alexandrova, Ryan Kruger and Tim Rozon, adding more familiar faces to a film that Tubi is positioning as a summer release with broad reach.

For Tubi, that mix matters. Ad-supported streamers do not need a box-office opening weekend to justify a comedy like this, and they can target viewers who want something new without paying for another subscription tier. Summer's Last Resort lands in that lane: a modestly scaled original with recognizable stars, a teen lead and a premise built for fast, easy discovery once it lands on the platform.