Sophie Flay highlights the buzziest stories on GMA Pop News

Sophie Flay's Pop News mixed Bonnie Tyler, Emmy nominations and a Cheetah Girls reunion as Avengers: Doomsday hit 1 million views in 30 minutes.

Sophie Flay used GMA Pop News to pack Bonnie Tyler’s passing, the 78th Emmy nominations and a Cheetah Girls reunion into one fast-moving entertainment update, while Marvel turned Avengers: Doomsday into a months-long marketing event. The film’s first official trailer drew 1 million views in its first 30 minutes and later pushed the studio past 1 billion views across four teasers.

That campaign has been building in public for more than a year. Marvel first unveiled the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement in March 2025, then showed an early look at the movie during CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2026. The studio followed with the full trailer on July 20, with the movie set for theaters on December 18 and tickets already on sale for Infinity Vision certified theaters.

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The rollout has also leaned on fan-event momentum and social media repetition, the kind of strategy now common for superhero franchises. Marvel lined up Comic-Con Hall H as another key stop later in July, turning each new reveal into another wave of clips, reactions and reposts. The studio’s own social push later thanked fans for more than 1 billion views across the four Doomsday teasers, a number that shows how quickly the film became a fixture in the online entertainment cycle.

Flay’s segment placed that blockbuster machinery alongside the kind of cultural touchpoints that still drive morning-show chatter. The 78th Emmy nominations arrived on July 9 in Los Angeles, where Hacks set a comedy record with 24 nominations, and The Cheetah Girls reunited for what ABC framed as a new adventure. Bonnie Tyler’s passing added another headline to the mix, giving the segment a blend of nostalgia, awards-season numbers and franchise-scale spectacle.

Photo by SHAHBAZ ZAMAN

The result was a snapshot of how entertainment news now travels, from legacy pop music to streaming-era awards races to a superhero trailer that can rack up a million views before many viewers have finished their morning coffee. Flay’s Pop News segment showed how that churn is packaged for broadcast, then amplified far beyond the segment itself.