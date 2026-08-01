Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore dies at 80 in Bronx home

Vincent Pastore, who played Big Pussy on The Sopranos, died at 80 in his Bronx home. His manager said he had represented him for more than 30 years.

Vincent Pastore, the Bronx native who turned Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero into one of television’s most memorable betrayals, died at 80 in his home in the Bronx, New York City. His manager, Robert Attermann, confirmed the death and said he had represented Pastore for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him widely recognized. The circumstances surrounding his death were being investigated.

Born July 14, 1946, Pastore became best known for playing Bonpensiero on all six seasons of HBO’s The Sopranos, which aired from 1999 to 2007. The character, a mob figure and FBI informant, sat at the center of the show’s tension between loyalty and betrayal, and Pastore’s performance helped make that conflict feel lived-in rather than theatrical.

AI-generated illustration

That role gave Pastore a permanent place in the cultural afterlife of David Chase’s drama, which helped reshape prestige television at the end of the 1990s. The Sopranos built a template that later antihero dramas would follow: morally compromised men, family as both shield and burden, and violence shadowing every display of affection. Pastore’s Big Pussy fit that mold with unusual force because the character’s collapse was not just a plot twist, but a statement about the costs of divided allegiance.

After the news of his death, coverage across CBS News, NBC News, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Deadline, USA Today and The Hollywood Reporter centered on the same fact: Pastore was remembered less for a long list of credits than for a single role that defined him for millions of viewers. He spent much of his career playing mobsters in film and television, but Big Pussy remained the performance that fixed his image in American pop culture.

Will from New York, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Attermann’s tribute captured that long arc in a single line: “I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name.” Pastore’s death closes a life that was inseparable from one of television’s defining shows, and from the era that turned antiheroes into the medium’s dominant figures.