Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore, who played Big Pussy, dies at 80

Vincent Pastore, the gravel-voiced actor who made Big Pussy a defining Sopranos figure, died at 80 after being found at his New York home.

Vincent Pastore, the gravel-voiced character actor who turned Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero into one of The Sopranos’ most recognizable figures, died at 80 after being found dead at his home in New York on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. His career stretched from the 1980s through the peak era of prestige television, and his tough-guy screen presence helped cement the mobster archetype that The Sopranos made into national pop culture.

“I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name,” his manager, Robert Attermann, said in a statement. Attermann also called him the unforgettable “Big Pussy,” a role that made Pastore a fixture in the show’s fan memory even as he remained a working actor with a deep New York identity.

Pastore’s film work gave him a résumé built around hard-edged supporting parts. He appeared in Goodfellas and Awakenings in 1990, then went on to Carlito’s Way in 1993, Casino in 1995, Gotti in 1996, and later The Jerky Boys, Mickey Blue Eyes and Revolver. He also worked on Broadway, with credits in Chicago and Bullets Over Broadway, which widened his reach beyond the mob dramas and streetwise roles that made him familiar to audiences.

Will from New York, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Sopranos, created by David Chase and led by James Gandolfini, turned organized crime into one of television’s defining dramatic settings, and Pastore’s performance fit squarely into that world. His character was part of the show’s grim humor, violence and moral unease, the ingredients that helped the HBO series influence a generation of prestige dramas and make mob mythology feel newly national.

Bob McGowan, another longtime manager, learned of Pastore’s death from actor Vincent Curatola. Cast members and fans mourned him after the news spread, a response that showed how deeply The Sopranos still resonates more than two decades after it reshaped television and made Pastore’s “Big Pussy” one of its most enduring figures.