Sorting Fact from Fiction on COVID-19’s Lasting Impact

Years after the pandemic began, core truths about COVID-19 remain essential. We clarify what science and data tell us now.

Six years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public conversation about the virus is often muddled by changing narratives and fading memories. As new variants emerge and policy responses evolve, it is more important than ever to revisit the core facts established by global health agencies, scientists, and public health officials.

The Enduring Facts About COVID-19

Despite the passage of time, several truths about COVID-19 remain clear. According to a recent Washington Post analysis, some basic facts have become obscured amidst a flood of information and misinformation. Drawing on official data from the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker and the World Health Organization, these truths are still supported by the evidence:

COVID-19 is not just a ‘bad flu’ . The virus causes more severe disease and has resulted in significantly more global deaths than seasonal influenza, especially among older adults and vulnerable populations.

. The virus causes more severe disease and has resulted in significantly more global deaths than seasonal influenza, especially among older adults and vulnerable populations. Vaccines dramatically reduce severe illness and death . Multiple studies and health agencies confirm that vaccination greatly lowers the risks of hospitalization and mortality from COVID-19.

. Multiple studies and health agencies confirm that vaccination greatly lowers the risks of hospitalization and mortality from COVID-19. Long COVID is real and impacts millions . Research continues to show that a subset of those infected experience long-term symptoms, affecting quality of life and workforce participation, as explored in recent KFF analysis.

. Research continues to show that a subset of those infected experience long-term symptoms, affecting quality of life and workforce participation, as explored in recent KFF analysis. COVID-19 is still unpredictable. New variants can change the severity and spread of the disease, making ongoing surveillance and adaptation of public health measures essential.

Why These Facts Matter Now

As pandemic fatigue sets in and emergency declarations are lifted, experts warn against complacency. The CDC’s data dashboard continues to monitor cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, showing that while numbers have fallen from their peaks, threats remain for immunocompromised individuals and those without vaccine protection.

At the same time, the World Health Organization urges governments to maintain surveillance and vaccination infrastructure, noting that "COVID-19 is still a global health threat"—a message echoed in ongoing research published in Nature’s COVID-19 research collection.

Lessons for Public Health Communication

One challenge highlighted by the Washington Post is the tendency for scientific nuance to be lost in public debate. For example, while the majority of people now experience mild symptoms, those with certain health conditions remain at high risk. Similarly, vaccine effectiveness against infection can wane over time, but protection against severe outcomes remains robust with boosters.

Looking Ahead

COVID-19 has become a part of the landscape of infectious diseases, but it has not faded into irrelevance. Public health experts recommend continued vigilance, including annual or biannual vaccination for high-risk groups, and rapid adaptation of vaccines to emerging strains. The ongoing collection of excess death data by the CDC helps track the broader impact of the virus, beyond just reported cases.

As the world adapts to living with COVID-19, clarity about the enduring truths is essential for making informed decisions about personal and community health. Accurate information, supported by data and research, remains our best tool for navigating the uncertainties ahead.