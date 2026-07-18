South Africa crush Wales 45-21 with seven-try Nations Championship win

South Africa made 10 changes and still ran in seven tries to beat Wales 45-21, deepening concern after the visitors' 73-0 Cardiff loss.

South Africa ran in seven tries to beat Wales 45-21 at Hollywoodbets Kings Park and extend their Nations Championship momentum with a bonus-point win in Durban. The world No. 1 side delivered the result in front of 52,790 spectators on Saturday 18 July 2026, with Andrew Brace refereeing.

Rassie Erasmus changed 10 players from South Africa’s previous starting lineup, yet the Springboks still looked deeper, faster and more physically imposing than Wales. Four uncapped players were included in the home side’s team, Jaco Williams, Vusi Moyo, Ruben van Heerden and Carlu Sadie, while Pieter-Steph du Toit captained South Africa in the absence of Siya Kolisi. Jaco Williams, Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse were among the try-scorers as South Africa kept Wales under pressure for long stretches and converted that advantage into seven tries.

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Source: visitdurban.travel

Wales made six changes of their own as Steve Tandy’s side arrived in Durban after a long season and another bruising test against the double world champions. Dewi Lake was selected despite an injury scare. Cobus Reinach had warned before kick-off against any complacency, saying Wales could still be dangerous even under pressure, but South Africa never allowed the visitors to settle.

Photo by Ollie Craig

Guinnog via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Wales were beaten 73-0 in Cardiff in November 2025, their first scoreless home game against South Africa since 1967, a defeat Steve Tandy said was “raw” and would “sting” his squad. South Africa arrived in Durban after winning their previous 10 Test matches and averaging 44.8 points a game, and this was their second seven-try display in the competition after opening their Nations Championship campaign with another seven-try win.