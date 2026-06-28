South Africa eyes historic upset over Canada in World Cup opener

South Africa and Canada met at SoFi Stadium with both chasing a first men’s World Cup knockout win, but the hosts had already lost home-field advantage.

South Africa and Canada met at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday in the first round-of-32 match of the 2026 World Cup, with kickoff set for 12:00 local time in Los Angeles, 15:00 in Ottawa and 21:00 in Pretoria. It was the first men’s World Cup knockout match in the history of both nations, and the setting tilted the pressure toward Canada, one of the co-hosts that had already missed the chance to play the tie in front of its own fans.

Canada reached the round of 32 after finishing second in Group B, opening with a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, crushing Qatar 6-0 and then losing to Switzerland in the final group match. That defeat cost Canada the home crowd it had hoped for in the first direct-elimination game of the tournament, while Jesse Marsch’s side still entered the match with the burden of expectation that comes with hosting part of the World Cup.

South Africa arrived with a different kind of history attached. Bafana Bafana had reached the knockout phase of a men’s FIFA World Cup for the first time, turning the match into a rare chance to move from breakthrough to breakthrough in a single afternoon. For South Africa, beating Canada would mean more than advancing to the next round; it would mark the country’s first victory in the knockout stage of the men’s tournament and deepen a run already framed as a national milestone.

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FIFA’s pre-match preview leaned into the symmetry of the occasion, listing probable lineups for both sides. South Africa’s projected XI featured Williams; Modiba, Mbokazi, Mudau and Okon; Mbatha and Sithole; Appollis, Moremi and Mofokeng; with Maseko up front. Canada’s projected side included Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius and Laryea; Choiniere, Saliba and Ali Ahmed; Buchanan, David and Larin.

The tactical edge belonged to the team that could absorb pressure and strike cleanly in transition. Canada had more expectation, more staging power and the burden of home-tournament visibility. South Africa had the cleaner underdog role and the sharper incentive: one disciplined performance could turn a first knockout appearance into a result that would echo far beyond Los Angeles.