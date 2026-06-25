South Africa graft suspect Matlala pleads guilty in police tender case

Matlala’s guilty plea could help prosecutors reach “high-ranking officials” in a widening SAPS tender scandal.

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala pleaded guilty in Pretoria on Thursday to fraud, corruption and money-laundering charges in a deal that could turn him into a key witness against senior police officials. Prosecutors say his evidence may help expose “high-ranking officials” in a South African Police Service tender scandal that has already pulled in more than a dozen senior officers.

The plea and sentencing agreement was heard in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and follows months of negotiations with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption. The state has signaled that it intends to use Matlala against senior police officers as the broader corruption case moves forward.

The case centers on a South African Police Service health-services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, also referred to as Medicare24. Reporting places the contract at about R228 million, while other accounts put its value at about R360 million. Matlala is accused of bribing top police officials to secure the deal.

The wider matter was separated from Matlala’s co-accused earlier this week, leaving him to face the tender charges apart from several senior SAPS officers. Twelve senior police officers were arrested in March 2026 in connection with the scandal, underscoring how far the case has already spread through the force’s command structure.

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One court update said Matlala admitted paying R300,000 to a senior police officer identified as Rachel Matjeng. The plea agreement still had to be formally accepted by the court, but reporting indicated that the arrangement could result in an effective eight-year prison term for Matlala.

For prosecutors, the plea is more than a conclusion to one defendant’s case. It is a potential opening into who inside the police service helped protect a tender network built around public money, and whether the inquiry can move beyond arrests to reach the senior officials who may have benefited from it.